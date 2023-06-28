Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are engaged! Find out the special place he proposed

Nicole Scherzinger is one happy lady after saying yes to her partner Thom Evans. The soon-to-be bride shared the photo of the special moment he proposed on Instagram Tuesday with her 5.8 million followers. “I said yes,” she wrote with a ring and black heart.



The couple was vacationing in Hawaii when Evans got down on one knee. It’s a special location for the singer because she was born in Hawaii. They’ve been on the island for some time, and she celebrated her 45th birthday in West O’ahu last week.



The “Masked Singer” judge had all the love in the comments, with celebrity friends like Zooey Deschanel and Rebel Wilson congratulating her.



Scherzinger and Evans’s relationship

©GettyImages



Nicole and Thom confirmed their relationship in January 2020

Evans was born on April 2, 1985, in Harare, Zimbabwe and he played professional rugby in Scotland. Following his rugby career, Evans transitioned into the entertainment industry, pursuing modeling and TV appearances.

The couple met on a celebrity version of the X Factor talent show in 2019 and were photographed on the red carpet together by Janaury 2020. They have shared some happy moments on social media and enjoy traveling together.

There were reports that they split in February of this year, but the Pussycat Dolls singer quickly shut them down sharing a screenshot of the headline writing “Wow this is news to us. What a joke.” “See you for Valentine’s Day babe,” she quipped.