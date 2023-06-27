Noah Cyrus is engaged! See the stunning ring and more about her mystery man

Noah Cyrus is sharing the good news! The 23-year-old singer is preparing to take a major step in her relationship with fashion designer Pinkus. The pair went public with their romance 2 months ago, and Noah has revealed that he proposed in May, sharing her excitement amid the new engagement.

Pinkus is known for designing for COLORS and has previously shared some of his work on social media, with Noah wearing one of his ensembles back in January. They have also been spotted going on romantic outings before. The pair was spotted going on a hike in Los Angeles on April 22, with photos posted by The Daily Mail.

“The greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together,” she wrote on Instagram. “This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time. I never thought I would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give.”

“I’ve never felt more loved or in love,” Noah confessed, describing him as “the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person.” She also admitted that she is “excited” to spend her life with him.

“Our life so far is a life I never thought I deserved or would live. I never thought I’d be looking forward to living as much as I look forward to living with you. I’m so grateful for you. I don’t know how I got so lucky … I would say ‘yes’ to you every day for the rest of my life … I love you Pinks. I love you, I love you, I love you,” she declared.