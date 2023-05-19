Why Miley Cyrus will not be touring anytime soon: ‘I was in a lot of pain’

Miley Cyrus is opening up about the ups and downs of her career in the entertainment industry. The talented singer, who recently released her latest album following the success of her hit song ‘Flowers,’ revealed to British Vogue that she will not be touring anytime soon.

The 30-year-old musician started touring at a young age after starring in the fan-favorite Disney show Hannah Montana, However, after experiencing some health struggles during ‘The Attention Tour’ in support of her seventh studio album ‘Plastic Hearts,’ the singer is unsure if she will be touring for her new album ‘Endless Summer Vacation.’

“It’s been a minute. After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t,” she said referring to the ‘Bangerz Tour.’

“Not only ‘can’t’...because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?” She said to the publication, before letting her “conclusion hang in the air.”

Miley seemed to be referring to her recent experience in music festivals, which took a physical toll on her. “I love performing but pretty much for [my friends].” She said. “Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety. It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people, then you are alone.”

She continued to explain that after the album came out she was “in a lot of pain. I had gone to the Gucci release party, I had gone to Versace, you know, my adrenals had been kind of drained, and I was kind of back into the pop star thing and I noticed I had this flare-up.“