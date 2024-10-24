Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter supports her step-sister Sunday Rose

Bella Cruise is supporting her step-sister. The daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman has led a mysterious life, spending most of her life in London and rarely being spotted with either of her parents.

Recently, she confirmed that there are no hard feelings between herself and Kidman, supporting Sunday Rose, one of Kidman's daughters with Keith Urban.

© Estrop Sunday Rose Kidman Urban walking the Miu Miu runway

Sunday Rose, 16, made her modeling debut with Miu Miu and has created an Instagram for her work.

Her first post featured various models on the catwalk. She's featured in the first slide, and is wearing a Miu Miu outfit made up of white shorts, a white top, black heels, and grey tights.

"For Spring/Summer 2025 show, Miu Miu continues to build its world of diverse and fierce individuals, true characters inhabiting its clothes," read the post's caption.

Sunday Rose's Instagram already has over 3,000 followers, with one of them being Bella Cruise. She has a sister named Faith, 13, also the child of Kidman and Urban's marriage.

© Matthew Simmons Nicole Kidman and her kids Connor and Isabella in 2004

Kidman and Cruise were married for a decade. The pair adopted two kids: Bella, born in 1992, and Connor, born in 1995. While they all remain very private about their personal life, it appears like Bella has a positive relationship with both of her parents. “I love mom," she said in 2021, according to Hollywood Life. "She’s my mom. She’s great. I see her sometimes and I speak to her.

"We’re a very close family. I love all of our family.”

Sunday Rose's experience on the runway

© Jacopo M. Raule Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman

Sunday Rose documented her experience with a video in Vogue, which was shared on social media. "This is my first show," she said.

The runway show took place in Paris, where Sunday Rose revealed she prepared by doing some shopping and trying her best to stay calm and not buckle under the pressure. "I've been wanting to do this for so long," she concluded.

Sunday Rose had the honor of walking her first runway with Miu Miu and also opening the show, one of the most prestigious things for a model. She was joined by the catwalk by various stars, including Cara Delevingne, Willem Dafoe, and Hilary Swank.