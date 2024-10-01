Nicole Kidman's lookalike daughter Sunday makes her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

Nicole Kidman is a proud mom. The 16-year-old daughter of the Hollywood star has made her official runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, waiting for Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 collection. Sunday Rose Kidman is the daughter of the actress and her husband, singer Keith Urban.

The mother-daughter duo have made headlines recently after making a series of special appearances, most recently on the red carpet, posing together at OMEGA House in Paris over the summer and at Balenciaga's show in June.

© Victor Boyko Sunday Rose Kidman at Paris Fashion Week

Sunday has a passion for fashion, and Nicole has previously talked about how she feels about her modeling and attending shows. "She’s about to turn 16," the actress explained to Vogue Australia in August.

© Victor Boyko Sunday Rose Kidman at Paris Fashion Week

"That’s what I told her, when she was 16 she was allowed to come to a show. She’s wanted to go for a long time," she said to the publication. "That was her foray into it, and that was it. I'm like, 'No, no more.' It’s a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her."

© Grosby Group Nicole Kidman makes a red carpet appearance with lookalike daughter Sunday Rose

Nicole was all smiles attending Paris Fashion Week, wearing an all-black ensemble at Balenciaga's show on Monday. This is her first appearance after her mother's death. “My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week,” she wrote after the tragic news.

“Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express," Nicole shared on social media.