Why Nicole Kidman is not sure if she can watch her new movie 'Babygirl': 'I felt very exposed'

Nicole Kidman is looking back at her incredible filmography, revealing that her new project 'Babygirl' could be her most "exposing" project yet. The Hollywood star is preparing for the premiere of the film at the Venice Film Festival, and she says she is not sure if she is brave enough to watch it with the rest of the audience.

The erotic film follows the story of a high-ranking CEO played by Nicole, and continues as she finds herself in a romantic entanglement with an intern, played by Harris Dickinson. And while the actress has been involved in some jaw-dropping films, she thinks this one could be her more revealing.

“There’s something in me going, Okay this was made for the big screen and to be seen with people. But then I’m like, That’s a high-wire act. I’m not sure I have that much bravery,” she explained to Vanity Fair. “Maybe I will see it that way – I’ll let you know. I’ve made some films that are pretty exposing, but not like this.”

She also talked about her experience playing the role. “I don’t want to do this anymore, but at the same time I was compelled to do it,” she said. “I felt very exposed as an actor, as a woman, as a human being. I had to go in and go out like, I need to put my protection back on. What have I just done? Where did I go? What did I do?”

“It’s like, Golly, I’m doing this, and it’s actually now going to be seen by the world. That’s a very weird feeling. This is something you do and hide in your home videos. It is not a thing that normally is going to be seen by the world," she concluded.

