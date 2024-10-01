David Beckham proves to be a proud dad after Romeo Beckham makes runway debut

David Beckham is showing his support for his son Romeo Beckham. The athlete proved how excited he was after his 22-year-old son made his runway debut during Paris Fashion Week. The celebrity family is known for being very close, always celebrating their achievements and spending quality time together.

Romeo walked for Balenciaga's spring/summer 2025 collection, with many stars sitting front row at the show, including Nicole Kidman, Future, Katy Perry, and Lindsay Lohan, among others.

David took to social media to share some sweet words for his son after the show. "Proud of you mate well done," he wrote on Instagram. "Well done bro xx love you so much," Romeo's brother, Brooklyn Beckham, commented.

© WWD Romeo Beckham on the runway at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2025 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week

Romeo previously showed his passion for sports and intended to follow his father's footsteps, but he is now leaning towards fashion, which is no surprise as his mom, Victoria Beckham, continues to be a famed fashion designer and recently presented her latest collection at the Château de Bagatelle in the Bois de Boulogne.

© David Beckham/Instagram

The family showed their support for Victoria in Paris, posing for a photo before the show. "On the way to mum's show and trying to get a picture was a little challenging 'Dad before you post it we all have to approve'. Love you all, can't wait to see you," David wrote, adding, "we love you mum and are so proud of you."

© David Beckham/Instagram

David is not the only celebrity who is celebrating, as Nicole Kidman also showed support for her 16-year-old daughter Sunday Rose Kidman, who made her runway debut with Miu Miu.