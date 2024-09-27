Harper Beckham stuns in a pink gown as she supports Victoria Beckham's Paris runway show

Harper Seven Beckham is stepping into her mom's stylish shoes. The 13-year-old girl attended Victoria Beckham's fashion show in Paris, wearing a stunning pink gown. She was accompanied by her dad David and her brother Cruz.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Romeo, Harper, and David Beckham on their way to the fashion show in Paris

Photos showed the family stuck under some rainy weather, with Cruz and David holding onto umbrellas as they shielded Harper from the rain. Harper wore a pink gown that she paired with a matching clutch purse and some white flats. She wore her hair loose and straightened.

Romeo wore a black leather jacket with matching trousers and sunglasses. David wore a dark navy suit that he paired with a blue tie and some black shoes.

The family was heading to Victoria Beckham's fashion in Paris, which was hosted today, amid Fashion Week.

David shared a family photo of the group, heading out to see their mother, showing the family laughing and looking their best. Romeo is also seen in the picture, wearing a white button-up shirt with some stylish pants and white shoes.

"On the way to Mum's show and trying to get a picture was a little challenging," wrote David, who is seen laughing at something that his daughter is saying. "'Dad before you post it we all have to approve,'" relayed David. He also revealed that Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham would be meeting them at the show, sharing how much he loved them.

Brooklyn and Nicola's matching suits

© River Callaway Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham at Victoria Beckham's fashion show

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham wore some fun outfits for their outing, with Brooklyn wearing a tuxedo and Nicola a white halter top with a black bowtie, resulting in a more daring riff of his outfit. She rounded out the look with low-rise black pants, a clutch purse, and some jewelry.

The pair have been sharing photos of their time in Paris, sharing with the world how much fun they have together. They've also been supporting each other, with Brooklyn sharing the release of his hot sauce, called Cloud23. "So excited to finally share my passion project with you all," he wrote in an Instagram post.