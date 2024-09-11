David Beckham celebrates Emmy win alongside throwback photo of his daughter Harper

David Beckham is celebrating his wins alongside the people that matter the most to him. Recently, the soccer star and media personality shared an Instagram story celebrating his Emmy win for the documentary, "Beckham," which explores his life and career in depth. In the image, he's seen smiling at the camera while holding onto the trophy, with photos of his kids, including an adorable Harper, visible in the background.

© @davidbeckham David Beckham and his kids

The photo shows Beckham holding the Emmy, which his series won for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series for 2024. "So proud," he wrote over the photo, adding a championship cup emoji.

He wears a white T-shirt and photographs of his kids can be seen on the shelf behind him. The images appear to be taken at school and organized according to the years in which they were taken, with two photos of a young Harper occupying most of the image's frame.

Beckham shared his pride in an Instagram post, where he's seen holding on to the Emmy and matching the t-shirt with some stylish blue trousers. "Safely back in Office," he captioned the post. "Still can't believe we won an EMMY."

Beckham and his family love to spend time together

Beckham and his family which includes his wife Victoria and their children Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper, often spend time together, sharing photos of each other. Recently, Beckham shared a photo alongside his wife, Harper, Cruz, and Romeo, with all of them hugging and smiling at the camera. The family shared the photo from a party in Las Vegas, with all of them dressed up for the occasion. While the men opted for traditional suits, with Cruz opting for a pop of color with a button-up cream shirt with black dots on it, Harper and Victoria wore different colored dresses. Harper wore white, while Victoria wore black.

"Fun few days in Vegas," Beckham captioned the post, adding a US flag emoji. "I Love You All."