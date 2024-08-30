David Beckham reveals the key to his fashion sense: Victoria Beckham

David Beckham admits there are perks to being married to a style icon. In an event in August in New York City, the retired soccer player revealed that Victoria Beckham still inspires him with her fashion sense, even after 27 years of marriage.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis David and Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria were speaking at a Bowers & Wilkins event when he revealed that Victoria's sense of style helps him try new things. "She always gave me that confidence and, and she still does now, even after 27 years," he said to PEOPLE. "She still gives me that confidence that, you know, wanting to look good and wanting to feel good."

When asked if he's had a hand in influencing her style, David has some doubts. "I'm not sure. I like to think I do, but I dare say the wrong thing. To be honest, she always looks good. It's a good problem but it's a problem. She always looks great. So it's a pretty easy job for me."

He claims that she has such a large influence on his style that he must verify his looks with her just in case his instincts are wrong. "When I put something on, I know from her reaction whether I need to take it off or whether I need to keep it on," he said.

Victoria's upcoming Netflix documentary

© Frazer Harrison Victoria Beckham is making a documentary based on her life

Earlier this month it was announced that Victoria Beckham would be involved in a documentary based on her life and career. The deal was made with Netflix, which developed David's successful documentary, "Beckham," which landed various prestigious award nominations.

“Her Posh Spice days may be behind her, but today Beckham is on a journey to build a fashion empire — and now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all," said Netflix in a statement.

It will gather Victoria's friends, family, and collaborators, providing a new look into her public life and career, which began in the '90s and has taken her to many places, from pop star to fashion icon and designer.