Cardi B shows off her figure in silver dress with side cut-outs: Her fashion looks in Paris

Cardi B continues to make headlines for her jaw-dropping fashion moments in Paris. The rapper has been spotted enjoying her time in Paris Fashion Week, stepping out in incredible ensembles and sitting front row at multiple shows.

The musician, who recently welcomed her first child with Offset and is currently going through a separation, is showing her passion for fashion, posing in stunning looks and having fun with her outfits.

© Grosby Group Cardi B turned heads at the FWRD Paris Fashion Week party in a dazzling silver Alexandre Vaulthier gown. The figure-hugging dress featured side cut-outs, and was paired with sparkling diamond accessories and a chic hairstyle.

© WWD Cardi B attended the Balmain Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week wearing a glamorous green gown. She paired the look with gold statement jewelry and black platforms.

The rapper posed for photos at Vivienne Westwood's spring 2025 show wearing a corseted graffiti print minidress featuring a fishnet catsuit. She completed the edgy ensemble with a dramatic makeup look including violet eyeshadow and dark lipstick.



© WWD Cardi B channeled her friend and collaborator Shakira in an all-gold look at the Rabanne runway show. The rapper dazzled in a golden chainmail dress with a fringe hem, paired with a chunky gold necklace, a statement ring, and matching gold heels.



© Pascal Le Segretain The rapper attended the Mugler spring/summer show wearing a miniskirt and a long-sleeved structured jacket. She paired the look with black tights, pointed-toe heels, and angled bangs.