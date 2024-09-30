Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cardi B shows off her figure in silver dress with side cut-outs: Her fashion looks in Paris
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: Cardi B attends the Messika Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images for Messika)© Francois Durand

Cardi B shows off her figure in silver dress with side cut-outs: Her fashion looks in Paris

She also wore a corseted graffiti print minidress featuring a fishnet catsuit.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 2:16 PM EDT

Cardi B continues to make headlines for her jaw-dropping fashion moments in Paris. The rapper has been spotted enjoying her time in Paris Fashion Week, stepping out in incredible ensembles and sitting front row at multiple shows. 

The musician, who recently welcomed her first child with Offset and is currently going through a separation, is showing her passion for fashion, posing in stunning looks and having fun with her outfits.

 

Photo Â© 2024 Backgrid/The Grosby Group EXCLUSIVE Paris, FRANCE. September 29, 2024. Cardi B turns heads as she arrives at the FWRD Paris Fashion Week party in a dazzling silver Alexandre Vaulthier gown. The fitted dress, with daring cut-out detailing, showed off her signature glamorous style, paired with sparkling diamond accessories. *** Cardi B llama la atenciÃ³n a su llegada a la fiesta de la Semana de la Moda de ParÃ­s FWRD con un deslumbrante vestido plateado de Alexandre Vaulthier. El vestido ajustado, con atrevidos detalles recortados, mostrÃ³ su estilo glamoroso caracterÃ­stico, combinado con brillantes accesorios de diamantes.© Grosby Group

Cardi B turned heads at the FWRD Paris Fashion Week party in a dazzling silver Alexandre Vaulthier gown. 

The figure-hugging dress featured side cut-outs, and was paired with sparkling diamond accessories and a chic hairstyle.

Cardi B at Balmain RTW Spring 2025 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at Palais de Chaillot on September 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)© WWD

Cardi B attended the Balmain Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week wearing a glamorous green gown. 

She paired the look with gold statement jewelry and black platforms. 

Carid B - PFW Vivienne Westwood Outside Arrivals,

The rapper posed for photos at Vivienne Westwood's spring 2025 show wearing a corseted graffiti print minidress featuring a fishnet catsuit.

She completed the edgy ensemble with a dramatic makeup look including violet eyeshadow and dark lipstick.


Cardi B at Rabanne RTW Spring 2025 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at Palais de Tokyo on September 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Maitre/WWD via Getty Images)© WWD

Cardi B channeled her friend and collaborator Shakira in an all-gold look at the Rabanne runway show.

The rapper dazzled in a golden chainmail dress with a fringe hem, paired with a chunky gold necklace, a statement ring,  and matching gold heels.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Cardi B attends the Mugler Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)© Pascal Le Segretain

The rapper attended the Mugler spring/summer show wearing a miniskirt and a long-sleeved structured jacket. 

She paired the look with black tights, pointed-toe heels, and angled bangs. 

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: Cardi B attends the Messika Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images for Messika)© Francois Durand

Cardi B attended the Messika Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week wearing a strapless gown in black paired with a stunning diamond necklace and matching rings. 

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS