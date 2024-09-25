Cardi B channels Shakira in a gold gown during Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B turned heads at Paris Fashion Week, channeling Shakira's signature bold and confident style in a stunning gold gown at the Paco Rabanne show. The Grammy-winning rapper donned a shimmering, figure-hugging ensemble that featured a striking combination of metallic discs and long fringe, giving off a distinctly glam yet earthy vibe. The gown, reminiscent of Shakira's iconic looks, flaunted Cardi's curves while playing with texture and shine.

One of the most eye-catching aspects of Cardi B's ensemble was her transformation from her usual dark locks to a fresh, copper-blonde look. Her new hairstyle, styled in effortless beach waves, brought a softer, summery element to the metallic look. This added a chic contrast, enhancing the outfit's boldness without overpowering her features.

© Peter White Cardi B attends the Rabanne Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

Cardi completed her look with gold open-toed heels, perfectly complementing her gown and giving her an elongated silhouette. Small face piercings just above both cheekbones added an unexpected edge to her ensemble.

The "Bongos" singer's look drew comparisons to Shakira's iconic blend of glam and fringe-heavy outfits, particularly from her performances.

© Kirstin Sinclair Cardi B wears a Rabanne dress and necklace with Tom Ford shoes outside the Rabanne show during Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images)

The rapper welcomed her third child with Offset on September 7. Ten days later, she shared photos showing off her figure. "Bounce back is crazy," a fan wrote. The Dominican American rapper, 31, revealed she is working on her mental health while exercising. "I'm not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that… just cardio. Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression, you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that's work and staying active…," wrote Cardi on X.

The Grammy award-winning artist, who is also a mother to a son named Wave, 3, and a daughter named Kulture, 6, sent a message to those who criticized her when she gained 15 pounds while she was five months pregnant. "Now yall fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure??? Y'all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I'm still at it it's something else?? So yeah I'm taking this personal but its FOR ME because either way y'all are gonna have something to say," she wrote.

© Frazer Harrison Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MRC)

A fan sent a message to Cardi talking about "society's expectations of women and 'snap back' culture."

"Totally babe!!" wrote Cardi. "And I do agree about society and pressure…I just was never the type to care about snap back after birth. I don't know what it is about this time around but I have this burst of energy where I want to do EVERYTHING… It's like I want to complete all my goals in one day," she added, referring to how people expect new parents to "bounce back" to their regular routine while quickly reshaping their bodies to appear they never had a baby in the first place."