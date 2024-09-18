Cardi B shares photos looking SNATCHED 10 days after welcoming her third child

Cardi B has fans both amused and in awe with her latest Instagram post. The rapper welcomed her third child with Offset on September 7, and on Tuesday, September 17, she shared two photos showing off a flat tummy and looking incredible.

The "Bodak Yellow" singer looked amazing in the photos, and definitely not like someone who just gave birth. "Bounce back is crazy," reads one of the top-liked comments. Others left comments about the nature of Cardi's post, which was a giveaway, with funny comments like "Now Cardi," and "We love a tax write-off."

It's unclear if the photos were taken before or after the 31-year-old gave birth or if they could be edited. But we know Cardi is back in the gym. A week after welcoming her baby, she shared a video on the stair master, saying, "I'm not playing with y'all, one week out.

Her video made its way to X (formerly known as Twitter), where one user reposted it with the comment, "It’s barely been a week. Yoh, the pressure women in the industry are under? Insane."

The tweet garnered 10.6M views, and Cardi responded, "This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two." The mother of three also assured fans that she is working out safely and doing it for her mental health. "I’m not doing heavy lifting, no muscle straining, squatting, none of that… just cardio. Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me, that’s work and staying active," she continued.

Cardi also called out the double standard, saying people "dragged" her when she gained 15 pounds while five months pregnant but are now "fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure?" She added, "Y’all said I was pregnant to avoid working. Now that you see I’m still at it, it’s something else?"

Lawsuit drama for Cardi B and Offset

The haters aren't the only issue Cardi is dealing with. News broke this week that the property owners of the home used in the “Like What” music video are suing her and Offset, claiming they weren't paid enough because they didn’t know it was for a music video, according to Rolling Stone.

Cardi fought back on X, writing, “We paid those people $10,000 IN CASH to rent the property for a whole 24 hours that same day 6am to 6am the next morning and we went over by ONE hour which we paid overage fees to the realtor for in March." She went on to say there were cameras everywhere and both the realtors and the owners were there the entire time.

"I got pics and videos of them on set!! Now they wanna finesse us trying to say we told them it was a TikTok video when that was nowhere in the contract and like they didn't hear the whole song playing and see how long we was shooting," Cardi wrote. "Why would it take us 24 hours to shoot a TikTok?" she continued, vowing to see them court, sharing what she called "receipts."