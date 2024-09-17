Cardi B reveals how 'to avoid postpartum depression' after giving birth to her third child

Cardi B announced she had given birth in an Instagram post on Thursday, September 12. A few days later, the Dominican American rapper, 31, revealed how she is working on her mental health. "I'm not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that… just cardio. Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that's work and staying active…," wrote Cardi on X.

The Grammy award-winning artist, who is also a mother to a son named Wave, 3, and a daughter named Kulture, 6, with her estranged husband Offset, 32, then addressed those individuals who criticized her when she gained 15 pounds while she was five months pregnant.

"Now yall fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure??? Y'all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I'm still at it it's something else?? So yeah I'm taking this personal but its FOR ME because either way y'all are gonna have something to say," she wrote.

A fan told Cardi her post was about "society's expectations of women and 'snap back' culture."

"Totally babe!!" wrote Cardi. "And I do agree about society and pressure…I just was never the type to care about snap back after birth. I don't know what it is about this time around but I have this burst of energy where I want to do EVERYTHING… It's like I want to complete all my goals in one day," she added, referring to how people expect new parents to "bounce back" to their regular routine while quickly reshaping their bodies to appear they never had a baby in the first place."

Cardi B announced her third pregnancy on Instagram, sharing the exciting news with her millions of followers. "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!" she wrote.



It's important to remember the recent news about Cardi B, especially in light of the recent developments in her relationship with Offset. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, has encountered significant challenges, including a previous divorce filing in September 2020, which was ultimately withdrawn. However, with the most recent divorce filing in July 2024, it appears that their relationship may once again be facing uncertainty. The Migos rapper is also the father of Jordan, 14, Kody, 9, and Kalea Marie, 9, from previous relationships.

Page Six informed that the split was mutual and amicable. “That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” said an insider. This is something she wants to do.” Adding: “It’s not something that happened overnight… They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger over time. It’s become unavoidable."



