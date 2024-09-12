Cardi B and Offset welcome third child

Cardi B has welcomed her third child! In a new Instagram post, the singer shared various photos and videos of the special moment, which showed her alongside her baby and some of her closest friends and family, including Offset, the baby's father.

The post was shared earlier today and opened with a photo of Cardi holding her newborn baby and smiling brightly for the camera. "The prettiest lil thing," she wrote, adding various flower emojis. She also revealed the date of the birth, sharing that the baby was born a couple of days ago. "9/7/24."

More photos and videos show her kids Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3, who are seen sitting next to their father and making faces for the camera. More photos show Cardi nursing, Offset holding on to the baby against his bare chest, and more special moments.

© Jose Devillegas Cardi B and Offset

More details about Cardi B's pregnancy

Cardi B shared the news of her pregnancy this past August. “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!” she wrote in an Instagram post addressed to her child. “You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love and my passion!”

“I love you so much and cannot wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

While she and Offset are getting a divorce, it appears the two maintain a positive relationship, prioritizing the health of their kids. She filed for divorce earlier this year, and is seeking primary custody of the kids.