Cardi B responds to speculation about naming her third child after a natural phenomenon

Cardi B needs to find out who that is! The Dominican American rapper reacted to the online chatter after an X account speculated they knew the name of her third baby with Offset. After Cardi shared a recent ultrasound of her baby, fans assured that she would name the baby as a natural phenomenon. "Cardi shares ultra sound pic of baby 'Hurricane,'" a fan page on X wrote.

The "WAP" rapper reacted by replying: "Who???" adding crying emojis.

Cardi, the mother of daughter Kulture Kiari, 6, and son Wave Set, surprised fans by announcing her pregnancy. This was unexpected, especially considering the recent ups and downs in her relationship with Offset. The couple, who got married in 2017, has faced challenges, including a previous divorce filing in September 2020 that was later called off. However, the recent divorce filing in July 2024 suggests that their relationship is again uncertain. The Migos rapper is also the father of Jordan, 14, Kody, 9, and Kalea Marie, 9, from previous relationships.

© @iamcardib

Page Six confirmed that Cardi B had filed for divorce. It appears that the split was mutual and amicable, with sources claiming the couple had been growing apart. “That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” said an insider. This is something she wants to do.” Adding: “It’s not something that happened overnight… They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger over time. It’s become unavoidable."

© Getty Images Cardi B, Offset backstage at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV on April 26, 2018 -- (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Cardi B announced her third pregnancy on Instagram, sharing the exciting news with her millions of followers. The post, which included a gorgeous photo of Cardi holding her baby bump, quickly went viral, receiving overwhelming love and support from fans and fellow celebrities. "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!" she wrote.

In August, Cardi B shared details of a terrifying experience that almost led to a miscarriage. "I was going down the stairs, and I slipped a little," Cardi B explained. "I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my a*s." Despite her efforts to prevent a full fall, the impact was significant. "I felt a weird jerk, like a pop, and I couldn't get up really."

© The Grosby Group Cardi B seen for the first time since announcing her pregnancy and filing for divorce from Offset.

"I couldn't move my bottom at all," she said. "Like, just moving my feet was hurting the bottom of my stomach. I couldn't move." She said she went to the hospital, where doctors discovered that she had torn a ligament in her pelvis. "I dilated, and I was having contractions every two minutes for a whole 24 hours," Cardi B revealed. She said she was advised to stay in bed and undergo physical therapy.

