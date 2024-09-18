Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny and more stars at the premiere of 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' [PHOTOS]

Ryan Murphy is bringing the infamous story of Lyle and Erik Menendez to Netflix. The second installment of 'Monsters' will be released on Netflix on September 19, and the star-studded cast reunited for the premiere of the series at the Egyptian theater in Los Angeles.
The stars of ' Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' were photographed in an intimate setting at the Chateau Marmont, by Mexican photographer Carlos Eric Lopez.
The new true crime anthology series is centered around the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez.
Cooper Koch and Nicholas Chavez will play the Menéndez brothers in Season 2 of Ryan Murphy's 'Monster' following the success of the first season 'Dahmer — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.'
Leslie Grossman is set to play Judalon Smyth, who was Dr. Jerome Oziel's former patient, who found herself entangled in the Menendez case.
Chloë Sevigny joined the series as Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez.
'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, and paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime.
Javier Bardem plays José, the father of the Menendez brothers.
"While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed - and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole - that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime abuse at the hands of their parents," Netflix shared.