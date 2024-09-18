Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny and more stars at the premiere of 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' [PHOTOS]
Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez at Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" © Carlos Eric Lopez

Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny and more stars at the premiere of 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' [PHOTOS]

Ryan Murphy is bringing the infamous story of Lyle and Erik Menendez to Netflix.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
SEPTEMBER 18, 2024 5:18 PM EDT

Ryan Murphy is bringing the infamous story of Lyle and Erik Menendez to Netflix. The second installment of 'Monsters' will be released on Netflix on September 19, and the star-studded cast reunited for the premiere of the series at the Egyptian theater in Los Angeles.

The stars of ' Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' were photographed in an intimate setting at the Chateau Marmont, by Mexican photographer Carlos Eric Lopez. 

Javier Bardem, Cooper Koch, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Chloe Sevigny at Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"© Carlos Eric Lopez

The new true crime anthology series is centered around the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez.

Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez at Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story© Carlos Eric Lopez

Cooper Koch and Nicholas Chavez will play the Menéndez brothers in Season 2 of Ryan Murphy's 'Monster' following the success of the first season 'Dahmer — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.'

Leslie Grossman at Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" | LA Premiere after party portrait studio at Chateau Marmont September 16, 2024 © Carlos Eric Lopez
Leslie Grossman is set to play Judalon Smyth, who was Dr. Jerome Oziel's former patient, who found herself entangled in the Menendez case.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Chloe Sevigny at Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" | LA Premiere after party portrait studio at Chateau Marmont September 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Cr. Carlos Eric Lopez/Netflix© Carlos Eric Lopez

Chloë Sevigny joined the series as Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. 

'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, and paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime.

Javier Bardem at Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" © Carlos Eric Lopez

Javier Bardem plays José, the father of the Menendez brothers. 

"While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed - and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole - that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime abuse at the hands of their parents," Netflix shared.


