Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny and more stars at the premiere of 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' [PHOTOS]

Ryan Murphy is bringing the infamous story of Lyle and Erik Menendez to Netflix. The second installment of 'Monsters' will be released on Netflix on September 19, and the star-studded cast reunited for the premiere of the series at the Egyptian theater in Los Angeles.

The stars of ' Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' were photographed in an intimate setting at the Chateau Marmont, by Mexican photographer Carlos Eric Lopez.

© Carlos Eric Lopez The new true crime anthology series is centered around the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez.



© Carlos Eric Lopez Cooper Koch and Nicholas Chavez will play the Menéndez brothers in Season 2 of Ryan Murphy's 'Monster' following the success of the first season 'Dahmer — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.'



© Carlos Eric Lopez Leslie Grossman is set to play Judalon Smyth, who was Dr. Jerome Oziel's former patient, who found herself entangled in the Menendez case.



© Carlos Eric Lopez Chloë Sevigny joined the series as Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, and paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime.



© Carlos Eric Lopez Javier Bardem plays José, the father of the Menendez brothers. "While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed - and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole - that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime abuse at the hands of their parents," Netflix shared.



