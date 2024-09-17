Jennifer Lopez stars in new romantic comedy with Brett Goldstein: Details

Jennifer Lopez continues to be booked and busy. The Hollywood star, who recently attended the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of her latest movie 'Unstoppable,' is getting ready for a new role.

JLo is set to star in another Netflix project following her movie 'Atlas.' The actress will be starring alongside 'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein in a new romantic comedy titled 'Office Romance.'

It is no surprise that Jennifer is collaborating with Netflix, as Nuyorican Productions has a multiyear first-look deal with the streaming platform, which includes feature films, TV series, and unscripted content. The partnership highlights diverse female actors and writers. And filmmakers.

© GEOFF ROBINS Jennifer Lopez attends the world premiere of "Unstoppable" during the Toronto International Film Festival

With a script by Goldstein and Joe Kelly, the project is still in the early stages, but Jennifer has been confirmed to be involved. JLo will also serve as producer with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina for Nuyorican Films, Nuyorican’s Courtney Baxter as executive producer, and Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett for Ryder Picture Company.

© GettyImages Jennifer Lopez at a screening of Atlas in Mexico

Jennifer has been successful in her acting career, most recently wrapping up production on 'Kiss of the Spider Woman,' the upcoming movie musical where she also serves as a co-producer alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

“It’s moving your body, constantly moving your body, it’s traveling, it’s doing two hours of exertion every night,” she said about her experience filming the movie earlier this year during an interview with ‘Live with Kelly and Mark.'

© Amy Sussman

"It was all singing and dancing, which was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting as well,” she said on the show. “Now, I’m ready to go. I’m the thinnest I’ve ever been. I’m in fighting shape right now,” JLo explained.