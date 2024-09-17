Sabrina Carpenter and Christina Aguilera to collaborate and perform in new project: 'She’s very special to me'

Sabrina Carpenter is preparing to make one of her dreams come true. The fan-favorite singer will be collaborating with Christina Aguilera in a special live studio episode of Spotify Anniversaries. Christina is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her successful debut album, and she will be singing with MGK and Sabrina.

"I wanted to celebrate the 25th anniversary of my debut album in a way that brings together the past and present,” the singer told Rolling Stone. “I’ve always enjoyed reimagining my songs with different styles and audiences, as well as playing with sounds and arrangements that showcase how all music can be timeless.”

© Mike Coppola Sabrina Carpenter performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Sabrina has previously shared her love and admiration for Christina. “That was one of my very first idols and icons. I was 11 years old and you couldn’t get her name out of my mouth,” she told Paper in a recent interview. “She’s very special to me. Those songs raised me.”

© FREDERIC J. BROWN Christina Aguilera poses in the press room during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards

The episode is set to be released on September 23 and Christina admitted that she made new friends while filming the project. “Recording this project with Spotify was both magical and nostalgic, resurfacing some of my sweetest career memories,” she said to the publication.

“I laughed, I cried, I reconnected with old friends, and I made some very special new ones," she continued. “I hope this anniversary gift is just as special for you to watch, as it was for me to make,” she said.

The episode will include interviews about the making of the album, with Christina revealing stories about the popular songs. The trailer shows the talented musician in an intimate setting showing off her incredible voice while wearing a golden bodysuit.