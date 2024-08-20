Christina Aguilera wears stunning mini skirt set in Tokyo paired with chain jewelry

Christina Aguilera is surprising her fans in Tokyo, Japan, not just with her incredible vocals at the Summer Sonic Osaka 2024, but also with her stunning ensembles, which were specially designed to wear during her time in Asia.

The talented singer shared her excitement to be performing in Tokyo and took to social media to document her jaw-dropping looks, including two mini skirt sets. Fans of the star praised her for her outfits and for her looks, with many commenting she looks younger than ever.

"I missed seeing everyone in Japan," Christina wrote on Instagram, sharing a behind-the-scenes of her photoshoot, wearing a black-and-white mini skirt set paired with black boots and chain jewelry.

She also posed in a second similar look in pink, this time wearing colorful hair. "Tokyo tea," the singer wrote, lying down on a red couch with tea and biscuits in front of her.

Christina has been making headlines after her recent performances as part of her Las Vegas residency, with many commenting on her appearance. The singer shared her thoughts about the speculations regarding her health and said she is not paying attention to negative comments.

“When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s,” she explained to Glamour in a recent interview. “I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”

“I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f--- about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on,” she said to the publication. “It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”

