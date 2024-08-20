Kylie Jenner turns up the heat in satin swimsuit with side cutouts: 'Major heat wave'

Kylie Jenner continues to enjoy the warm weather in Los Angeles. The reality star and businesswoman posed in a stunning summer ensemble, rocking a glamorous makeup look and styling her hair in loose waves.
Kylie took to social media to share another swimsuit from her collection, posing in a satin swimsuit featuring side cutouts. She completed the look with large hoop earrings and posed for the camera.
The businesswoman shared the photos on Instagram and announced more styles from her brand Khy. “Thought things were cooling down? Think again. All new, seriously sexy Satin Swim is about to bring a major heat wave,” the caption read.
Kylie has wearing her swimsuit brand all summer, sharing the inspiration behind the designs. "This collection features buttery soft swim with 90s-inspired silhouettes plus mesh and soft stretch coverups," she shared. The reality star posed in a 2-piece bikini in brown.
She also posed in an orange ensemble, including a coverup. The collection also features sheer dresses with matching swimsuits. "Consider this the last heatwave of the summer," she wrote.