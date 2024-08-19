Coco Gauff wears denim mini skirt and crop top in latest fashion collaboration

Coco Gauff is sharing her excitement following her latest photoshoot and fashion collaboration.

Coco posed for the latest collaboration, taking to social media to share the photos, including one with a denim jacket with a message in the back, reading; 'Thank you to the people who didn't believe in me.'

The tennis star has gained tremendous success and is now working with different brands, including American Eagle, which is releasing a line of tennis-inspired looks.

"Excited to finally share my part in the [American Eagle] 'live your life' campaign," she wrote on Instagram, explaining that she took part in designing the collection. "So much heart went into designing this collection with the team. Shop Coco x AE online and in select stores August 19th!" Coco added.

Fans of the athlete praised her for her constant work on and off the tennis court. "Another big win. Keep grinding and doing your thing!" one person wrote, while someone else commented, "Wow congratulations! Love that jacket!" adding, "Keep going Coco! Be encouraged!"

The collection includes a cropped denim corset, denim mini skirt, high-waisted jeans, tube tank tops, and sweaters. Coco shared Polaroid photos from the photoshoot, including a black-and-white photo where she can be seen smiling.

This is not the only project she has been working on, as she also shared a behind-the-scenes video of her latest campaign with Bose. "So much fun on set," she wrote on Instagram. "So good to see her happy. Sometimes all it takes is a little break to help you to refocus, regroup, meditate & have some fun off the court," a fan of the athlete wrote.

