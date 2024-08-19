Sofia Vergara addresses Joe Manganiello's divorce comments; 'What am I gonna do, call him?'

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello split after 9 years together. The couple has addressed the rupture of their relationship several times since, with there being some back and forth on the causes of the breakup. In a new interview, Vergara addressed this discussion, sharing a funny response while also confirming that the two are no longer in touch.

© Getty Images Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Vergara and Manganiello's divorce has been heavily reported on, with both sharing their sides of the story. Vergara initially shared that she didn't want to be a mother at her age, and that that was one of the reasons that prompted the divorce. In a separate interview, Manganiello said the opposite, showing that while the split might have been amicable, there's a lot that remains unsaid.

Earlier this month, Vergara addressed this back and forth with her signature humor. “At the end of the day, you never even know if that’s what he said for real," she said to Variety. "I’ve read a lot of things that I’ve said that I’m like, ‘Huh?’ What am I gonna do, call him? I don’t know if he even said that.”

The answer shows that while there might not be any animosity between the two, they've moved on and have decided to avoid contact. Vergara is now dating Justin Saliman, a doctor, while Manganiello is dating fellow actress Caitlin O'Connor.

© GettyImages Sofia Vergara at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Manganiello's comments regarding his split from Vergara

Earlier this year, Manganiello opened up about his divorce with Men's Journal, showing that he was upset at being depicted as someone who'd end a 9-year relationship over children.

“We did try to have a family for the first year and a half,” he said. “And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, ‘If you’re done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I’ll know what this is, and that’s okay.’ But that wasn’t the case with her. And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn’t work out. And I didn’t.”

“To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis and, after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, ‘Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I’m gone?’ That’s never who I was.”