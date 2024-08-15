Sofia Vergara wants to do a ‘Modern Family’ movie: Details

Sofia Vergara always shares her appreciation for her 'Modern Family' friends. The Colombian icon took a moment to talk about the future of the series during her latest interview and declared that her on-screen husband, Ed O'Neill, has to be there to reprise his role as Jay.

The Hollywood star, who played Gloria in the popular show, is now enjoying the success of her Netflix role in 'Griselda' and is pursuing new dramatic projects, however, she wants to continue to play her role in 'Modern Family' in the future.

“I’d die to be on that set,” she said to Variety when asked if she would like to return for a new season or a special episode. “It’d be so much fun. A TV movie, maybe?” she said, explaining that making a 'Modern Family' movie would be a great idea.

She also talked about O'Neill and said that the production would have to start soon. “I always joke with him [saying], ‘Ed, don’t die because if we do the sequel, it will take some time, and you’re the oldest of us. You can’t be dead,’” she said to the publication.

© Kayla Oaddams Sofia Vergara at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Sofia mentioned the multiple Emmy nominations she received while playing Gloria. “That’s what I tell Julie Bowen,” the actress said about her co-star's win as Claire. “I was nominated four times. Julie was also, and I always rub it in her face, ‘One of those is mine, but I’m just letting you have it in your house.’”

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

The star maintains a great relationship with Steven Levitan, the co-creator of the series. “Sofía has that rare combination of being strong, funny and beautiful,” he said to Variety. "She was always the first one to laugh at herself, which signaled to everyone on set that it was fine to laugh along with her.”

