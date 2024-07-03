Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor are very much in love one year after his divorce from Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello seems to be very much in love, one year after the unexpected announcement of his divorce from Sofia Vergara. The Hollywood star has been romantically linked to actress Caitlin O'Connor since last summer, and their relationship is getting stronger.



"He treats her like a queen," a source revealed to People, explaining that the celebrity couple "love spending all their time together" despite having busy schedules. The insider told the publication that they are now "coming up on 10 months" and continue to be "going strong" in their romance.

© GettyImages

It was also reported that the pair have been going on romantic trips, including their latest "very romantic" moment in Paris. "The Eiffel Tower was right outside their hotel room window. While in France they went to the Louvre, Versailles, the French Open and to see the band Tool," the source added.

It was previously revealed that the actor was having a difficult time amid the divorce, but he has moved on. "Joe was pretty broken up when the divorce happened but he's in a good place. With their differences, he and Sofía both knew it was time to move on," People reported.

© Jeff Kravitz

Meanwhile, Sofia is happy and thriving not just professionally, but also in her relationship with Justin Saliman. The pair have been romantically linked since October 2023 after being photographed for the first time grabbing dinner in Los Angeles.

“She’s officially professed her love for him on social media," a close source said to Ok! magazine, adding, "he checks all the boxes. He’s handsome, independent, smart, makes her feel safe, and he’s not an actor."