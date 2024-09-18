Shakira honors her single life in her new single 'Soltera'

Shakira has announced via social media that her upcoming single will be "Soltera." The Colombian pop icon was spotted shooting a music video at LIV Nightclub in Miami, accompanied by Mexican pop star Danna and Brazilian singer Anitta. According to Shakira's team, both artists will only briefly appear in the music video, alongside Lele Pons and Winnie Harlow.

"Soltera" follows breakup anthems "TQG" with Karol G and Bizarrap's "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53." The Spanish-language song's lyrics include: "I went out to clear my head and I'm tired of being turned off."

© Buda Mendes Shakira performs at the halftime show during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Shakira also sings, "I have the right to behave badly / To have a good time / I'm on the loose and now I can do whatever I want."

Here is the verse in Spanish:

Salí pa’ despejarme, y ya cansada de estar apagada decidí prenderme,

cambié de amigos porque los que estaban solo hablaban a las malas

me tocó que no tengo nada que perder

y como ellos también.

Pueden opinar, pero yo tengo derecho de portarme mal pa’ pasarla bien, ya estoy suelta

y ahora puedo hacer lo que quiera, se pasa rico, soltera,

tengo derecho de portarme mal pa’ pasarla bien, ya estoy suelta

According to insiders, Shakira and her team requested attendees to put their phones away and enjoy the performance. It is reported that Winnie Harlow's boyfriend, Kyle Kuzma, and the rapper French Montana were there. During the music video, Shakira wore a golden mini-dress with a slit in the back. She danced onstage, showing off some of her signature dance moves.

© World Red Eye Shakira dancing at LIV

The song's release has yet to be revealed.

Shakira's 2024 Latin Grammy nominations

The complete list of the 2024 Latin Grammy nominations was announced. This year, Shakira received three nominations: Album of the Year for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Song of the Year for "(Entre Paréntesis)" featuring Grupo Frontera, and Best Latin Electronic Music Performance for "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53" and Tiësto's remix.

Mexican hitmaker Edgar Barrera secured the top position in the list of nominees, receiving nine nominations. Karol G and Bad Bunny, who each received eight nominations. The Puerto Rican singer and actor is competing for record of the year with "Monaco," the Colombian hitmaker for album of the year for Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season).

© Carmen Mandato Shakira at the Copa America

Keityn has six nominations, followed by Juan Luis Guerra with five. Meanwhile, Feid, Kany García, Carín León, and Kali Uchis received four nominations.



The 25th annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony will be broadcast live from Miami on Thursday, November 14th. The live broadcast will commence at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central). Viewers can catch the live broadcast on Univision, Galavisión, and ViX.