Salma Hayek celebrates Penelope Cruz's Latin Grammy nomination

This week has been very special for multiple artists following the announcement of the Latin Grammy nominations. One of the nominees is none other than Penelope Cruz, who stood out from the list in the category of Best Short Format Video for her participation in the song 313 by Residente.

Friends and fans of the actress shared their excitement after seeing Penelope in the nominees, including her longtime friend Salma Hayek, who was very happy and took to social media to share the news with everyone.

© GettyImages Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek at the AFI Fest in 2006

"Congratulations, Penelope Cruz!" she wrote on Instagram Stories. This is the first time Penelope has been nominated for the Latin Grammys, despite having already participated in music videos, such as Decirnos Adiós, by Miguel Bosé, Cosas que Contar, by Eduardo Cruz; El Patio and El Waltz de los Locos, by Nacho Cano; and the memorable Mecano song, La fuerza del Destino.

In Residente's video, the 50-year-old star makes us reflect on the passing of time and how important it is to take advantage of every second. The actress can be seen in a lush garden surrounded by dancers who float around her as if time had stopped.

© Getty Images Salma has called Penelope her soul sister in the past

"This is a tribute to time and to the things we don't want to end," Residente explained in a social media post about the song, which was released last February. Happy with the result, the Oscar winner responded with another post: "Friend... What an honor to be part of this masterpiece."

© GettyImages

Despite being born on different continents, their passion for acting and their professionalism brought them together in Los Angeles, California, in the early 90s. Penelope arrived in search of fulfilling her dream, and it was there that she met Salma, who offered her a home when she started her Hollywood journey.