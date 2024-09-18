16 Latinos playing during the 2024 season of Monday Night Football

Get ready for an action-packed NFL season as the gridiron heats up for high-stakes showdowns, particularly during Monday Night Football—an electrifying weekly event packed with game-changing plays and unforgettable moments. In 2024, the Latino presence in the NFL is more powerful than ever, with numerous players, coaches, and personalities showcasing their unique flair and talent on the biggest stage.

Let's take a closer look at 16 Latinos who are set to dazzle and represent the culture this season!

© Jared C. Tilton Bryce Young | QB | Carolina Panthers | Mexican Heritage The presence of the highly talented quarterback, Bryce Young, on this list, may come as a surprise to some. However, it's worth noting that Young, a former first-overall pick, has Mexican heritage. He excelled at Alabama and was the top selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. In his debut season, he encountered some challenges, throwing 11 touchdowns and ten interceptions. Nevertheless, under the guidance of new head coach Dave Canales, who has Latino heritage, and with the implementation of a new offensive scheme in Carolina and an influx of offensive talent, Young is poised to make significant progress in his second year.



© Alika Jenner Fred Warner | LB | San Francisco 49ers | Mexican & Panamanian Heritage With Mexican and Panamanian heritage, Fred Warner has proven to be an exceptional talent in football. As a former third-round pick from BYU, he quickly made a name for himself as a standout rookie in 2018. Throughout his six NFL seasons, Warner has consistently demonstrated his prowess as one of the top linebackers in the league, consistently recording over 115 tackles each season. Warner's impact was evident in the previous year as he forced four fumbles, intercepted four passes, and led the NFC champion 49ers to a Super Bowl berth.



© Chris Graythen Chris Olave | WR | New Orleans Saints | Cuban Heritage Wide receiver Chris Olave showcased his exceptional skills at the 2022 NFL Combine, solidifying his position as a top prospect for the draft's first round. The Ohio State standout, known for his Cuban heritage, impressed NFL scouts with an impressive 4.39-second 40-yard dash time. This performance led to his selection as the 11th overall pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2022 NFL Draft. Since joining the NFL, Olave has consistently demonstrated his talent, establishing himself as one of the most promising young receivers in the league. He has achieved back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, with his best performance being 87 catches for 1,123 yards and five touchdowns in a single season.



© Kevin Sabitus Isiah Pacheco | RB | Kansas City Chiefs | Puerto Rican Heritage Originally a seventh-round pick, Isiah Pacheco has become a two-time Super Bowl champion. Pacheco is renowned for his robust and aggressive running style, excelling in high-pressure situations. During his rookie year, 2022, he demonstrated his explosiveness by contributing 76 rushing yards and a touchdown, which was crucial in securing Kansas City's victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The following year, Pacheco's versatility was evident as he accumulated 92 all-purpose yards, aiding his team in defeating the 49ers in overtime with a score of 25-22, thus securing back-to-back Super Bowl titles in his initial two NFL seasons. Now in his third year in the NFL, this standout player with Puerto Rican heritage spearheads the Chiefs' ground attack, serving as a key asset for the formidable Kansas City offense.



© Joe Sargent Alijah Vera-Tucker | OL | New York Jets | Mexican Heritage Alijah Vera-Tucker, a highly regarded offensive line prospect from USC, was selected 14th overall by the New York Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite being limited by injuries to 12 games over the past two seasons, he made an immediate impact in his debut season, starting all 16 games at left guard and earning PFWA All-Rookie Team honors. Now fully recovered, Vera-Tucker is expected to play a crucial role for the Jets, providing protection for quarterback Zach Wilson and contributing to the success of running back Michael Carter.



© G Fiume Jon Feliciano | OL | San Francisco 49ers | Puerto Rican Heritage Jon Feliciano, an experienced and versatile offensive lineman, is a key leader for the San Francisco 49ers. With a decade of NFL experience and a Puerto Rican heritage, Feliciano significantly contributed to the Niners' success last season, playing in 15 games and starting seven. Unfortunately, an injury in Super Bowl LVIII has placed him on injured reserve for the start of the 2024 season. Still, he is expected to return and play a crucial role in San Francisco's offensive line once he has recovered.



© Maddie Meyer Christian Gonzalez | DB | New England Patriots | Colombian Heritage Selected as the 17th overall pick by the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft, Christian Gonzalez, a cornerback with Colombian heritage, proudly revealed his roots by displaying the Colombian flag inside his draft night suit. Hailing from Texas, the University of Oregon standout played four games in his debut season before being sidelined by an injury. Now fully recovered, Gonzalez is poised to make a significant impact as a key member of the Patriots' defense in the 2024 season, solidifying his status as a promising talent in the NFL.



© Alika Jenner Julian Love | DB | Seattle Seahawks | Cuban & Mexican Heritage Seattle's Julian Love, a defensive back, secured his inaugural Pro Bowl selection in his first season with the Seahawks. During that season, he amassed 123 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Love, who hails from Notre Dame, was initially drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent four successful seasons with the Giants before joining the Seahawks. With a Mexican and Cuban heritage background, Love brings veteran leadership to a promising young Seahawks secondary, which aims to play a pivotal role in the team's quest for a playoff spot.



© Wesley Hitt Cesar Ruiz | OL | New Orleans Saints | Dominican & Puerto Rican Heritage Cesar Ruiz, a standout player from Michigan, was drafted 24th overall by the Saints in 2020. He has consistently been on the interior offensive line, starting every game over the past three seasons. As he enters his fifth season, this talented lineman with Dominican and Puerto Rican heritage aims to contribute to the Saints' playoff push following their last appearance in his rookie year.



© Jayne Kamin-Oncea Steve Avila | OL | Los Angeles Rams | Mexican Heritage Steve Avila, a former All-American at TCU, was selected by the Rams in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Avila, also known as Esteban, demonstrated his versatility by starting 17 games as a left guard during his rookie season and earning a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team. With a transition to the center position in 2024, the Rams are counting on Avila, who has Mexican heritage, to provide stability and lead an offensive line that aims to establish the Rams as one of the premier offenses in the NFL.



© Ric Tapia Will Hernandez | OL | Arizona Cardinals | Mexican Heritage Coming out of high school, Will Hernandez received just one scholarship offer to UTEP. Despite this, Hernandez's hard work and self-belief propelled him to become an All-Conference USA player and a second-round pick by the Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft. As an interior lineman with Mexican heritage, Hernandez secured a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2018 and has consistently performed as one of the top guards in the league. Now entering his seventh year in the NFL, Hernandez aims to lead the Cardinals to their first postseason appearance since 2021.



© Todd Rosenberg Cairo Santos | K | Chicago Bears | Brazilian Heritage Cairo Santos, hailing from São Paulo, is a trailblazer as the first Brazilian-born player in NFL history. His journey into football commenced during high school, where his adeptness in soccer seamlessly transitioned into successful field goal kicking. After earning a spot at Tulane, he clinched the prestigious Lou Groza Award in 2012, recognizing him as the best collegiate kicker in the nation. Despite going undrafted in 2014, Santos persevered and emerged as one of the premier kickers in the league. With an impressive career spanning 11 seasons across seven different teams, Santos is set to embark on his 12th year in the NFL, marking his sixth season with the Bears in 2024.



© Gregory Shamus Malcolm Rodriguez | LB | Detroit Lions | Mexican Heritage The Detroit Lions had a strong season, with linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez playing a pivotal role for the NFC North champions. Of Mexican and Cherokee descent, Rodriguez was a standout first-team All-Big 12 linebacker at Oklahoma State before being drafted by the Lions in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In his rookie year, Rodriguez started in 15 games and was recognized with a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team. While he took on a reserve role last year, Rodriguez is poised to step into a larger role in his third year as the Lions aim to capitalize on their first playoff appearance since 2016.



© Megan Briggs Braxton Berrios | WR | Miami Dolphins | Puerto Rican Heritage Braxton Berrios is a versatile player in the Miami Dolphins' dynamic offense and a valuable asset in the team's return game. With Puerto Rican heritage, Berrios has had stints with three out of the four teams in the AFC East. The New England Patriots selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 draft, and he subsequently delivered strong performances during his four seasons with the New York Jets. Berrios made a notable debut with the Dolphins last season, showcasing his skills. Having excelled at the University of Miami, he is poised to continue his success in Miami as the Dolphins aim to compete for a spot in Super Bowl LIX.



© Diamond Images Corey Bojorquez | P | Cleveland Browns | Mexican Heritage Corey Bojorquez, an undrafted free agent in 2018, has established himself as one of the premier punters in the NFL. After stints with five teams, he found a home with the Cleveland Browns in 2022. Bojorquez excelled at pinning opponents inside their 20-yard line, contributing to the Browns' fifth-place ranking in the NFL for this statistic last season.



© Andy Lyons Rigoberto Sanchez | P | Indianapolis Colts | Mexican Heritage Rigoberto Sanchez, an undrafted free agent in 2017, has significantly impacted the Colts as a punter. With an impressive average of 44.81 yards per punt in his rookie year, he earned a spot on the 2017 PFWA All-Rookie Team. Known for his precision, Sanchez has consistently pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line at a rate of at least 30.9% throughout his six seasons in the NFL. His performance demonstrates skill and consistency in a critical aspect of the game.



As the NFL continues to embrace its diverse landscape, Latino players and coaches are making their mark on and off the field. These figures are set to bring energy, talent, and influence to the 2024 season, with Monday Night Football giving them the platform to showcase their skills to millions of fans. Keep an eye on these standouts as they shape the game's future.