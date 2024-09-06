Anitta to perform in historic NFL halftime show in Brazil

Anitta is making history. The Brazilian superstar and international sensation will be performing at today's NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. The match is the first to be played in Sao Paulo, Brazil, at the historic Corinthians Arena, a stage that has hosted World Cup finals and the Olympics.

© Ron Jenkins The Green Bay Packers will be playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil

The news of Anitta's involvement were announced last month by Seth Dudowski, the NFL's head of music. "The most authentic way to do that is to work with artists and performers who are from those places," he explained to Billboard. "Artists who have been not only a face of Brazilian music, and what that represents around the world, but also being an icon in America as well. ... When we talked about artists that we wanted to work with, Anitta was at the top of that list."

Anitta also shared a statement of her own, sharing her excitement over participating in such a momentous occasion. “I am incredibly excited to perform in São Paulo at the NFL’s first game in my home country of Brazil,” she said, per Billboard Español. She'll be joined by Luisa Sonza, another Brazilian artist who'll perform Brazil's National Anthem.

The match in Brazil is the NFL's latest development in pushing American football beyond the US. Over the past years, the organization has played matches in locations like Mexico, Germany and England.

How to watch Anitta's performance

© Jaydee Lee Anitta at the 2024 Premios Juventud Awards

Anitta's performance will be included in the game, which will be broadcast for free on TV in the US. Viewers who don't have cable will be able to watch the game on Peacock.

People in Brazil will be able to watch the match and Anitta's performance on CazéTV, RedeTV!, ESPN Brazil, or NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

After the game, Anitta's show will be uploaded in full on the NFL's YouTube account.