See the complete NFL and NCAA Thanksgiving weekend schedule

Nothing says Thanksgiving weekend like stuffing yourself with turkey and watching football.

Three NFL games will be played on Thursday, beginning with the Packers at the Lions at 10:30 a.m. They are followed by an NFC East battle between the Commanders and the Cowboys at 2:30 p.m. Then Colorado’s own Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers will take on the Seahawks in the evening’s game at 6:20 p.m.

Then on Black Friday, don’t miss the showdown between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins—a must-watch game. Plus, there additional way to indulge in this traditional American way of celebrating Thanksgiving with a multitude of college football games.

Check out the full schedules below and Happy Thanksgiving!

NFL games on Thanksgiving 2023 weekend

Thanksgiving Day

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Thanksgiving Day, 11:30 a.m. CT on FOX, FOX Deportes.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders: Thanksgiving Day, 3:30 p.m. CT on CBS, Paramount.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Thanksgiving Day, 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo.

Black Friday 2023

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins: Black Friday, 2 p.m. CT on Prime Video.

NCAA Thanksgiving weekend schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 23 - Thanksgiving Day

Tuskegee at Alabama State at 3:00 p.m. on ESPN+

Ole Miss at Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, Nov. 24 - Black Friday

TCU at Oklahoma at 12:00 p.m. on FOX

Iowa at Nebraska at 12:00 p.m. on CBS

Miami (Fla.) at Boston College at 12:00 p.m. on ABC

Memphis at Tulane at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN

Toledo at Central Michigan at 12:00 p.m. on ESPNU

UTSA at Tulane at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Utah State at New Mexico at 3:30 p.m. on CBSSN

Missouri at Arkansas at 4:00 p.m. on CBS

Air Force at Boise State at| 4:00 p.m. on FS1

Texas Tech at Texas at 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Penn State at Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. on NBC

Oregon State at Oregon at 8:30 p.m. on FOX

Saturday, Nov. 25th

Relax with a game after you ate and shopped!

12 p.m. ET games

Ohio State vs Michigan

Kentucky vs Louisville

Texas A&M vs LSU

Indiana vs Purdue

Middle Tennessee vs Sam Houston

UConn vs Massachusetts

Pittsburgh vs Duke

Houston vs UCF

Navy vs SMU

Troy vs Southern Miss

Northern Illinois vs Kent State

Miami (OH) vs Ball State

1 p.m. ET game

Florida Athletic vs Rice

2 p.m. ET games

Wake Forest vs Syracuse

Tulsa vs East Carolina

UAB vs North Texas

Georgia State vs Old Dominion

3 p.m. ET games

Western Kentucky vs Florida International

Colorado vs Utah

UL Monroe vs Louisiana

San José State vs UNLV

3:30 p.m. ET games

Alabama vs Auburn

Arizona vs Arizona State

BYU vs Oklahoma State

Vanderbilt vs Tennessee

Liberty vs UTEP

Northwestern vs Illinois

Wisconsin vs Minnesota

Maryland vs Rutgers

Virginia Tech vs Virginia

Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State

James Madison vs Coastal Carolina

Arkansas State vs Marshall

4 p.m. ET games

Washington State vs Washington

Jacksonville State vs New Mexico State

7 p.m. ET games

Florida State vs Florida

Notre Dame vs Stanford

West Virgina vs Baylor

South Alabama vs Texas State

7:30 p.m. ET games

Clemson vs South Carolina

Georgia vs Georgia Tech

Kansas vs Cincinnati

Charlotte vs South Florida

8 p.m. ET games

Iowa State vs Kansas State

North Carolina vs NC State

9 p.m. ET game

Wyoming vs Nevada

10:30 p.m. ET games

California vs UCLA

Fresno State vs San Diego State

11 p.m. ET game

Colorado State vs Hawaii

