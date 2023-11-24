Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions©GettyImages
College Football

See the complete NFL and NCAA Thanksgiving weekend schedule

College football and Thanksging are a perfect match, watch any of these games while you stuff yourself

By HOLA! USA -Miami

Nothing says Thanksgiving weekend like stuffing yourself with turkey and watching football.

Three NFL games will be played on Thursday, beginning with the Packers at the Lions at 10:30 a.m. They are followed by an NFC East battle between the Commanders and the Cowboys at 2:30 p.m. Then Colorado’s own Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers will take on the Seahawks in the evening’s game at 6:20 p.m.

Then on Black Friday, don’t miss the showdown between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins—a must-watch game. Plus, there additional way to indulge in this traditional American way of celebrating Thanksgiving with a multitude of college football games.

Check out the full schedules below and Happy Thanksgiving!

NFL games on Thanksgiving 2023 weekend

Thanksgiving Day

  • Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Thanksgiving Day, 11:30 a.m. CT on FOX, FOX Deportes.
  • Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders: Thanksgiving Day, 3:30 p.m. CT on CBS, Paramount.
  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Thanksgiving Day, 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo.

Black Friday 2023

  • New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins: Black Friday, 2 p.m. CT on Prime Video.
NCAA Thanksgiving weekend schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 23 - Thanksgiving Day

  • Tuskegee at Alabama State at 3:00 p.m. on ESPN+
  • Ole Miss at Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, Nov. 24 - Black Friday

  • TCU at Oklahoma at 12:00 p.m. on FOX
  • Iowa at Nebraska at 12:00 p.m. on CBS
  • Miami (Fla.) at Boston College at 12:00 p.m. on ABC
  • Memphis at Tulane at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN
  • Toledo at Central Michigan at 12:00 p.m. on ESPNU
  • UTSA at Tulane at 3:30 p.m. on ABC
  • Utah State at New Mexico at 3:30 p.m. on CBSSN
  • Missouri at Arkansas at 4:00 p.m. on CBS
  • Air Force at Boise State at| 4:00 p.m. on FS1
  • Texas Tech at Texas at 7:30 p.m. | ABC
  • Penn State at Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. on NBC
  • Oregon State at Oregon at 8:30 p.m. on FOX

Saturday, Nov. 25th

Relax with a game after you ate and shopped!

12 p.m. ET games

Ohio State vs Michigan

  • Kentucky vs Louisville
  • Texas A&M vs LSU
  • Indiana vs Purdue
  • Middle Tennessee vs Sam Houston
  • UConn vs Massachusetts
  • Pittsburgh vs Duke
  • Houston vs UCF
  • Navy vs SMU
  • Troy vs Southern Miss
  • Northern Illinois vs Kent State
  • Miami (OH) vs Ball State

1 p.m. ET game

  • Florida Athletic vs Rice

2 p.m. ET games

  • Wake Forest vs Syracuse
  • Tulsa vs East Carolina
  • UAB vs North Texas
  • Georgia State vs Old Dominion

3 p.m. ET games

  • Western Kentucky vs Florida International
  • Colorado vs Utah
  • UL Monroe vs Louisiana
  • San José State vs UNLV

3:30 p.m. ET games

  • Alabama vs Auburn
  • Arizona vs Arizona State
  • BYU vs Oklahoma State
  • Vanderbilt vs Tennessee
  • Liberty vs UTEP
  • Northwestern vs Illinois
  • Wisconsin vs Minnesota
  • Maryland vs Rutgers
  • Virginia Tech vs Virginia
  • Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State
  • James Madison vs Coastal Carolina
  • Arkansas State vs Marshall

4 p.m. ET games

  • Washington State vs Washington
  • Jacksonville State vs New Mexico State

7 p.m. ET games

  • Florida State vs Florida
  • Notre Dame vs Stanford
  • West Virgina vs Baylor
  • South Alabama vs Texas State

7:30 p.m. ET games

  • Clemson vs South Carolina
  • Georgia vs Georgia Tech
  • Kansas vs Cincinnati
  • Charlotte vs South Florida

8 p.m. ET games

  • Iowa State vs Kansas State
  • North Carolina vs NC State

9 p.m. ET game

  • Wyoming vs Nevada

10:30 p.m. ET games

  • California vs UCLA
  • Fresno State vs San Diego State

11 p.m. ET game

  • Colorado State vs Hawaii


