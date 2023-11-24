See the complete NFL and NCAA Thanksgiving weekend schedule

Nothing says Thanksgiving weekend like stuffing yourself with turkey and watching football.
Three NFL games will be played on Thursday, beginning with the Packers at the Lions at 10:30 a.m. They are followed by an NFC East battle between the Commanders and the Cowboys at 2:30 p.m. Then Colorado’s own Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers will take on the Seahawks in the evening’s game at 6:20 p.m.
Then on Black Friday, don’t miss the showdown between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins—a must-watch game. Plus, there additional way to indulge in this traditional American way of celebrating Thanksgiving with a multitude of college football games.
Check out the full schedules below and Happy Thanksgiving!
NFL games on Thanksgiving 2023 weekend
Thanksgiving Day
- Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Thanksgiving Day, 11:30 a.m. CT on FOX, FOX Deportes.
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders: Thanksgiving Day, 3:30 p.m. CT on CBS, Paramount.
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Thanksgiving Day, 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo.
Black Friday 2023
- New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins: Black Friday, 2 p.m. CT on Prime Video.
How the stars are celebrating Thanksgiving in 2023 (Updating): Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Garner, Coco Gauff and more
Best Christmas movies to watch this holiday on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime and more
Michelle and Barack Obama’s heartfelt Thanksgiving message, featuring Malia and Sasha
NCAA Thanksgiving weekend schedule:
Thursday, Nov. 23 - Thanksgiving Day
- Tuskegee at Alabama State at 3:00 p.m. on ESPN+
- Ole Miss at Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Friday, Nov. 24 - Black Friday
- TCU at Oklahoma at 12:00 p.m. on FOX
- Iowa at Nebraska at 12:00 p.m. on CBS
- Miami (Fla.) at Boston College at 12:00 p.m. on ABC
- Memphis at Tulane at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN
- Toledo at Central Michigan at 12:00 p.m. on ESPNU
- UTSA at Tulane at 3:30 p.m. on ABC
- Utah State at New Mexico at 3:30 p.m. on CBSSN
- Missouri at Arkansas at 4:00 p.m. on CBS
- Air Force at Boise State at| 4:00 p.m. on FS1
- Texas Tech at Texas at 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- Penn State at Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. on NBC
- Oregon State at Oregon at 8:30 p.m. on FOX
Saturday, Nov. 25th
Relax with a game after you ate and shopped!
12 p.m. ET games
Ohio State vs Michigan
- Kentucky vs Louisville
- Texas A&M vs LSU
- Indiana vs Purdue
- Middle Tennessee vs Sam Houston
- UConn vs Massachusetts
- Pittsburgh vs Duke
- Houston vs UCF
- Navy vs SMU
- Troy vs Southern Miss
- Northern Illinois vs Kent State
- Miami (OH) vs Ball State
1 p.m. ET game
- Florida Athletic vs Rice
2 p.m. ET games
- Wake Forest vs Syracuse
- Tulsa vs East Carolina
- UAB vs North Texas
- Georgia State vs Old Dominion
3 p.m. ET games
- Western Kentucky vs Florida International
- Colorado vs Utah
- UL Monroe vs Louisiana
- San José State vs UNLV
3:30 p.m. ET games
- Alabama vs Auburn
- Arizona vs Arizona State
- BYU vs Oklahoma State
- Vanderbilt vs Tennessee
- Liberty vs UTEP
- Northwestern vs Illinois
- Wisconsin vs Minnesota
- Maryland vs Rutgers
- Virginia Tech vs Virginia
- Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State
- James Madison vs Coastal Carolina
- Arkansas State vs Marshall
4 p.m. ET games
- Washington State vs Washington
- Jacksonville State vs New Mexico State
7 p.m. ET games
- Florida State vs Florida
- Notre Dame vs Stanford
- West Virgina vs Baylor
- South Alabama vs Texas State
7:30 p.m. ET games
- Clemson vs South Carolina
- Georgia vs Georgia Tech
- Kansas vs Cincinnati
- Charlotte vs South Florida
8 p.m. ET games
- Iowa State vs Kansas State
- North Carolina vs NC State
9 p.m. ET game
- Wyoming vs Nevada
10:30 p.m. ET games
- California vs UCLA
- Fresno State vs San Diego State
11 p.m. ET game
- Colorado State vs Hawaii