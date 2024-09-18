Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katie Holmes joins Jennifer Lopez's denim trend: Who wore it best?
Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lopez wear similar denim trend© Grosby Group

Katie is known for wearing comfortable and stylish ensembles around New York City

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
SEPTEMBER 18, 2024 2:42 PM EDT

Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lopez have something in common. The two Hollywood stars are always having fun with their looks despite what people comment about their divisive fashion trends. Most recently, the 'Dawson's Creek' star was spotted wearing one of JLo's favorite styles of jeans, reviving the conversation around the barrel-leg denim trend. 

Katie is known for wearing comfortable and stylish ensembles around New York City, always looking effortlessly cool and making headlines no matter the season.

 

Katie Holmes is dressed casually as she steps out in New York City.© Grosby Group

This time Katie was photographed enjoying the last days of summer in NYC, wearing an oversized striped button-down paired with black barrel-leg jeans. She completed the ensemble with black flats and a white tote bag.

The actress showed off her baggy outfit and wore dark sunglasses and styled her hair in a bun, wearing minimal jewelry. Despite the jeans being a divisive trend, Katie looked chic in the faded black wash jeans with an exaggerated silhouette. 

Singer Jennifer Lopez walks in a unique look in New York, wearing a casual-chic outfit © Grosby Group

Jennifer Lopez is also a fan of barrel-leg jeans, as she proved not once but twice earlier this year. The actress and singer was photographed in Los Angeles wearing the baggy jeans paired with brown platforms and an off-white long-sleeved turtle neck top. 


Jennifer Lopez was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, dressed in chic style as she visited a friend. © Grosby Group

The performer wore similar jeans in April while visiting New York City, stepping out in a boxy-fit cropped denim jacket with a butterfly print. She paired the look with platforms and styled her hair in a slicked-back bun, wearing her signature gold hoop earrings. 

