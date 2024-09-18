Katie Holmes joins Jennifer Lopez's denim trend: Who wore it best?

Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lopez have something in common. The two Hollywood stars are always having fun with their looks despite what people comment about their divisive fashion trends. Most recently, the 'Dawson's Creek' star was spotted wearing one of JLo's favorite styles of jeans, reviving the conversation around the barrel-leg denim trend.

Katie is known for wearing comfortable and stylish ensembles around New York City, always looking effortlessly cool and making headlines no matter the season.

© Grosby Group This time Katie was photographed enjoying the last days of summer in NYC, wearing an oversized striped button-down paired with black barrel-leg jeans. She completed the ensemble with black flats and a white tote bag. The actress showed off her baggy outfit and wore dark sunglasses and styled her hair in a bun, wearing minimal jewelry. Despite the jeans being a divisive trend, Katie looked chic in the faded black wash jeans with an exaggerated silhouette.

© Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez is also a fan of barrel-leg jeans, as she proved not once but twice earlier this year. The actress and singer was photographed in Los Angeles wearing the baggy jeans paired with brown platforms and an off-white long-sleeved turtle neck top.

