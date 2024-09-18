Kim Kardashian shocks fans with photo showing how grown up North and her siblings are

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children are growing up before our eyes! With the kids back in school, the 43-year-old mama of four shared a group photo of her mini-mes before they headed to class, and fans were shocked at how big they all look—especially North West.

In the first slide, Kim smiled for a selfie with North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5. In the second, the kids posed together, showing off their personal styles. Saint, who recently started a YouTube account after signing an exclusive contract with his mom, decided to bleach his hair for the new school year.

North looked beautiful with long flowing braids, perfectly shaped eyebrows, a mouth full of braces, a fresh manicure, and a wrist full of bracelets. "Wait that’s Northie??????" Kim's friend FoodGod commented in disbelief. "Kimberly how is everyone so grown upppp" celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin added.

North and Chicago, who have both shot up in height, must be attending the same school since they were both sporting the same adorable blue uniform. Saint was also in the same-colored polo, so he might be enrolled there as well. Little Psalm wore a red polo with khaki shorts, which also looked like a uniform. For their footwear, they all chose Nikes, rocking matching socks.

© Grosby Group Kim and Kanye's kids are growing up in front of the world

The kids are sure to return to school with epic summer stories. They just got back from China, where all four of them took the stage at their dad's Vultures 2 listening party at the Wuyuan River Sports Stadium in Hainan, China.

North, is set to have a busier schedule than most sixth graders, which is likely the grade she’s starting. The 11-year-old announced her debut album Elementary School Dropout earlier this year, following the release of "Talking" with her dad, Ye.

It’s confirmed she’s working on new music, as revealed in the contract Kim wrote for Saint. The billionaire mom added a protection clause for his older sister, who seems to be recording in their home studio: "I am not allowed to film while North is recording music," it read.