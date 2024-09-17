Kanye West performs with his four kids at his listening party in China

Kanye West has shared his love of music with North West and has brought her out on stage on many occasions, but the rest of the kids are starting to have their moment too. On Sunday, September 15, the rapper, who now goes by Ye, brought the four kids he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Saint, 8, Psalm, 5, North, 11, and Chicago, 6, on stage at his Vultures 2 listening party at the Wuyuan River Sports Stadium in Hainan, China.

© The Grosby Group There are many things to be said about Kanye West but he has always been devoted to his children

In a video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Ye brought out his children to the red-lit and foggy stage for his performance of the track "Everybody." They walked on stage holding hands before waving to the crowd and interacting with each other. North had some fun with what has become a signature beanie, putting it on one of her younger siblings.

Will Kim and Kanye's kids be the next big stars?

© @kimkardashian North first took the stage in Paris at Kanye West's Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in 2020

While it's too young to know for sure, it seems like Kanye and Kardashian have a family full of entertainers. North made her rap debut in February 2024 after taking the stage in 2020 during Paris Fashion Week. The release did well, and she became one of the youngest artists to chart on Billboard’s Hot 100.

But North isn't the only one with an interest in show business. Earlier this month, Kim announced that she entered into an "exclusive contract" with 8-year-old Saint, allowing him to become a YouTuber. The mom of 4 encouraged her 360M IG followers to follow him, sharing photos of the contract. He already has 17.9k followers.

As for the rest of the kids, Chicago always makes appearances on North and Kim's TikTok, looking more than comfortable in front of the camera. Little Psalm is only 5, but from what we've seen, we will likely see more of him in the public.