Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about his kids; 'They're like me'

Cristiano Ronaldo is opening up about his relationship with his kids. In a recent podcast appearance, the Portuguese soccer star opened up about a variety of topics, including his career and his family.

Ronaldo was a guest on the podcast of his former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand. "I was at the Red Sea recently playing padel. Cristiano Jr and I got mad at each other, we weren't speaking for two days. That's why I'm happy. Even little Matteo is competitive, I like that. It shows that they have personality."

He also shared that he and his kids share a lot of similarities when it comes to their personalities. "Really, my kids are like me. I don't teach them but they see my example, because when I lose or when I get mad, sometimes I cry. It depends on the moment. They're kind of the same, so even with my kids I'm competing, I always want to win. I never give anything for free."

You can watch the full interview below.

Cristiano would rather avoid putting pressure on Cristiano Jr.

Ronaldo also revealed that he tries to avoid putting pressure on his eldest son, who's also interested in playing soccer as his career. "Right now, Cristiano wants to be a soccer player, but I don't put pressure on him. He's 14 years old. He already has pressure on himself for being Cristiano's son," said Ronaldo. Cristiano Jr is currently playing at the Al-Nassr youth academy, the team where his father plays.

"I want him to make his own mistakes but I do hope that in the future he can be a professional soccer player."

"If he's not a player, I'll always support him. We can't pressure our kids because we're famous," he said to Ferdinand. "This generation... it's difficult to tell them something and for them to do it. My kids will always see their father as an example, they see me every day doing what I do, at home, or at training or in a match. They see me work a lot."