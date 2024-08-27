Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Georgina Rodriguez gives a yellow card to Cristiano Ronaldo's outfits
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez© Jeff Kravitz

In a new video shared on Ronaldo's YouTube account, Rodriguez shared some of his outfits over the past 20 years.

Maria Loreto
Senior Writer
AUGUST 27, 2024 7:44 PM EDT

Cristiano Ronaldo may be one of the best soccer players of all time, but his fashion sense leaves much to be desired, at least, according to his partner, Georgina Rodriguez

In a new video shared on Ronaldo's YouTube channel, Rodriguez ranks some of his most notorious outfits over the past 20 years, holding nothing back as she analyzed some of the outfits that Ronaldo showed her.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo© Getty Images
Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been together for years

The clip shows Rodriguez and Ronaldo sitting together on the couch. Ronaldo holds a tablet, where he has some photos of the outfits, first, sharing his opinion on them and later handing her the iPad so she can provide a more thorough critique. 

As Ronaldo shows her various outfits, he cracks up and reacts with surprise at her critiques, believing that he's always considered himself fashionable. One of the looks that Rodriguez was most harsh against came from 2016. 

"I look very 'macho man,'" says Ronaldo. The outfit had a little bit of everything mixing ripped jeans with a white t-shirt, and some black and white sneakers. "I give this a five," she said. "I'm being generous." 

Ronaldo and Rodriguez's vastly different perspectives

Georgina CALIFICA mis outfits de los últimos 20 años...¡No creerás cuál es su favorito!

Ronaldo showed her another outfit that was "sporty and classic," per his own understanding, and Rodriguez disagreed. "I'll give this a four," she said, prompting a shocked reaction from him. "Darling, you're mixing a cotton faded shirt with a jacket, a handkerchief, and sneakers with patterns on them. The jeans are ripped too," she said. 

Despite the harsh criticism, Rodriguez did have a favorite outfit. Surprisingly, she loved Ronaldo dressed up as "Aladdin." "I give this an 11," she said. "Because he tried for the kids. And he didn't doubt it for a minute. And on top, he played 'Aladdin.' An 11 without a doubt," she said, prompting Ronaldo to pump his fist in celebration. 

