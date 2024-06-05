Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates twins Eva and Mateo’s birthday with sweet message

Cristiano Ronaldo is sharing his happiness with his fans and followers, after spending a few dreamy days on the paradisiacal beaches of the Red Sea with his family. The sportsman decided to express his love and appreciation for his twins, Eva María and Mateo, just in time for their birthday. The pair turn 7 on June 5th, and the athlete is in a celebratory mood.

To commemorate the special date, Cristiano dedicated an emotional post for his kids on social media, showing a sweet family photo, showing his affectionate side. “Happy birthday to my loves Eva and Mateo! Dad loves you very much,” he wrote on Instagram. The family can be seen on the terrace of his house in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano wore black sweatpants and a matching sweater paired with white sandals, while Mateo wore what appeared to be a uniform. Meanwhile, his daughter wears a white casual ensemble with brown boots. The kids were all smiles posing with their dad.

Katia Aveiro, Cristiano’s sister and the children’s aunt, reacted to the photograph with a comment: “My loves. God bless you very much.”

The entire family is set to reunite and celebrate the birthday over the weekend. Apart from the twins, Cristiano is also a dad of 13-year-old Junior, 6-year-old Alana, and 2-year-old Bella Esmeralda.

His romantic partner Georgina, has previously talked about her motherhood journey and her experience raising five children. In an interview with Vogue back in February, she said that being a mother “is the best thing” that has happened to her.

“Being a mother is the best thing that has happened to me in my life and my absolute priority. Every moment I spend with my family is when I feel happiest and most fulfilled. Seeing my children grow up happy and sharing moments together as a family is my greatest blessing. I cannot be more grateful to the wonderful family we have formed,“ she said.