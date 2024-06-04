Are Demi Moore and Joe Jonas more than friends?

In the world of Hollywood, whenever two single celebrities are spotted in public together, rumors start swirling, no matter the age gap. Especially if one of them has already dated a younger man. As we gear up for the summer, the most recent suspects became Demi Moore, 61, and Joe Jonas, 34, who were photographed happily chatting in France during the world-famous Cannes Film Festival.



Moore was the host of the amFAR gala, a star-studded affair that included a performance by Cher as well as Nick Jonas. However, Joe was a surprise addition to the musical performances as he took the stage with his band DNCE to perform their hit, “Cake by the Ocean.”

Moore danced along with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh during his performance, per Page Six, and was later spotted eating lunch at the exclusive Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France with Joe, his brother Kevin Jonas, and Heidi Klum. Her famous chihuahua was also along.

Photos from their outing included a smiling Moore and Joe, which prompted rumors. A source told Page Six that the model and singer enjoyed each other’s company and “bonded.” “Demi and Joe have struck up a friendship,” they explained. “They have mutual friends, and they bonded.”

One insider tried painting a flirtatious story, but a “well-placed source” clarified to Page Six that there was nothing romantic between the new friends. So it doesn’t seem like we will be seeing a version of “The Idea of You” come to life between the two A-listers.

Joe is a single man after his marriage with Sophie Turner ended in September 2023. He went on to date model Stormi Bree for five months, only to have another breakup.

As for Moore, the model, like Joe, has been through the painful drama of a public divorce. She has been married three times, first to musician Freddy Moore from 1981 to 1985, to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000, with whom she shares three daughters, and most recently, to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013.

Since they divorced, she has had a few relationships, most recently with Swiss plant-based chef Daniel Humm. Their relationship ended less than a year later.

If Moore is going to find love again, it may come soon. The “Passion of Mind” star is in the midst of what fans are calling a “Demi-ssance.” Her daughter Rumer Willis, who she shares with Bruce, recently opened up about how she and her sisters are hyping her up in the group chat after every iconic moment. “We’re like, ‘Oh my god, mom, mom, mom, this is amazing, you look iconic,’” Rumer told TODAY’s Hoda and Jenna. “We’re losing our minds.”