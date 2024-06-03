Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet still together?

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are one of the most discussed relationships in the public eye. The two first sparked romance rumors last year, with them attending various concerts and events together. The last time they were spotted together was in January though, prompting speculation from the media.

©GettyImages



Chalamet and Jenner at the Golden Globes

According to sources that spoke to The Daily Mail, the couple is still together but friends of Jenner are worried due to the fact that they live on opposite coasts. “Kylie is trying to hold onto her relationship with Timothee, but those around her fear it is becoming evident that he’s just not as invested in their relationship as she is anymore,” said an anonymous source.

The source claims Jenner’s sisters are advising her to reconsider the relationship. “Kylie is madly in love with Timothee and she put so much into this relationship. She went so public with their romance because she was sure it would last,” continued the source. “But those closest to her feel he doesn’t make her a priority and her sisters are now telling her to walk away, but she can’t.”

©GettyImages



Jenner at the Met Gala

The pair values their privacy

Despite Chalamet having premiered “Dune 2” over the past couple of months, many were surprised that Jenner didn’t accompany him to any events. Sources claim the couple values their privacy and wants to guard their relationship, wanting to keep their dynamic away from the spotlight.

“Zendaya and others from the film have also refrained from flaunting their relationships during the press tour, because they want the movie to be its own thing and not have any outside drama or distractions ruining that,” continued the source.