Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet enjoy a night out at New York City’s trendiest dining spot

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet continue in a relationship a year into their romance. The couple recently enjoyed a night out at Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi, one of New York City’s trendiest dining spots, showcasing their strong love.

On Thursday, May 23, the celebrity duo visited the renowned restaurant for a late dinner, savoring some of the most popular dishes crafted by the Top Chef alum. According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, Chalamet, 28, exuded a relaxed and friendly demeanor during the visit. The couple was not alone; they were joined by another couple, turning the evening into a double date.

Despite their high-profile status, Jenner, 26, and Chalamet prefer to keep their relationship under wraps. A source close to the couple revealed they are very low-key about their romance and enjoy maintaining privacy.

Recently, rumors started circulating about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet expecting their first baby together. These rumors, however, have been swiftly debunked by credible sources close to the couple. “Kylie is not pregnant,” multiple insiders told Us Weekly, ending the unfounded claims.

The origin of these rumors can be traced back to comedian Daniel Tosh, who first sparked speculation earlier this month. Weeks later, similar claims surfaced on various platforms, igniting a wildfire of gossip across social media.

Jenner and Chalamet have been an item since April 2023, though they only made their public debut four months later. Since then, they’ve been spotted together at various high-profile events, from Beyoncé’s birthday Renaissance concert in Los Angeles to New York Fashion Week and the US Open.