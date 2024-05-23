Rosalia shares what she’s learned from close friend Kylie Jenner

Rosalia and Kylie Jenner have a special friendship. In a video that has recently gone viral, Rosalia opened up about her relationship with Kylie, how the two met, and some of the things she’s learned from her friend.

Rosalia and Kylie Jenner at Acne Studios’ Fashion Show

The interview was shared on TikTok, and appears to be taken from a podcast or a radio program. The host seems very intrigued by Rosalia’s friendship with Kylie, asking her how they met and if Kylie is a superficial person, which Rosalia immediately shuts down.

“Kylie and I met because I knew her sister, Kendall,” explained Rosalia in Spanish. “We started hanging out in Los Angeles and that was it.” When asked if Kylie superficial, as she appears to be online, Rosalia said, “No, she’s very smart. She has a great sense of humor, she’s smart, she has her sensibilities. She’s special.”

When probed more, Rosalia revealed that she’s learned some things for Kylie, particularly in the confidence department. “I think Kylie is a very determined woman and someone who is very sure of herself. When you meet here, you notice like ‘Wow, she has a very special energy.’”

Rosalia and Kylie at Milan Fashion Week

Earlier this year, Rosalia and Kylie had a sweet reunion at Milan Fashion Week. The two were sat in the front row of the Prada Fashion show, with them sharing a video of themselves making faces at the camera. “I love you,” says Kylie, prompting a sweet response from Rosalia, who says “Aw” and leans forward to give her a kiss.