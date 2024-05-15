TODAY - Season 73©GettyImages
Anne Hathaway reveals she is a huge fan of Rosalía’s ‘Malamente’

Her playlist shows her diverse tastes, including Anitta and the legendary Shakira

By Shirley Gómez -New York

During the promotional circuit for “The Idea of You,” Anne Hathaway candidly shared her eclectic musical tastes, unveiling a surprising affinity for the groundbreaking sounds of Spanish sensation Rosalía.

In an interview with Remezcla, Hathaway expressed unabashed adoration for Rosalía, confessing, “I’m going to actually faint because I love [Rosalía] so much.” She described how Rosalía’s captivating song “Malamente” had gripped her for five months, exerting an irresistible influence on her mind.

Prime Video's "The Idea Of You" New York Premiere©GettyImages

But Hathaway’s musical journey doesn’t stop at Rosalía. Her playlist shows her diverse tastes, with the vibrant Anitta and the legendary Shakira also finding a place in her heart.

Anne, who plays a 40-year-old mom who falls in love with a singer at Coachella, in a wholesome rom-com that seems to be loosely inspired by One Direction and Harry Styles, told Billboard about her favorite bands. “I was trying to be diplomatic, but the truth is, I’m going totally blank right now,” she said.

Last year, she gained popularity for showcasing her dance moves and singing to ABBA’s hit song “Dancing Queen” at the Valentino after-party during Paris Fashion Week, proving her love for pop music. She also expressed her admiration for Madonna and Britney Spears in an interview.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 29, 2024©GettyImages

“The ultimate pop song for me is ‘Like a Prayer’ by Madonna, followed by close second, ‘…Baby One More Time’ by Britney [Spears],” she admitted to the publication, naming her favorite Britney track. “We’re really lucky right now — we’re living in this glory time of pop music. There’s so many ones out there right now, but those two … I think ‘Toxic’ is really amazing too.”

Meanwhile, her co-star, Nicholas Galitzine, revealed that he is, in fact, a fan of boy bands. “There’s a song that I used to perform in front of my parents and my sister,” the actor said to Billboard. “I think it was called ‘Incomplete’ by the Backstreet Boys. It’s so melodramatic, so I think that’s what makes it a perfect boy band song.”

