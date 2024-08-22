Cristiano Ronaldo breaks YouTube record after launching 'UR' channel

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest soccer players of all time and wants to secure the title of one of the most followed YouTubers. Ronaldo, who has 900 million social media followers, launched a YouTube channel titled "UR" and shattered records in hours. According to Forbes, within the first 90 minutes, the athlete surpassed 1 million subscribers, becoming the fastest new channel to reach the milestone. Per the publication, it only took four hours to reach 5 million subscribers.

The 39-year-old will use the platform to give fans a perspective into his life, including soccer and videos about his "family, wellness, nutrition, preparation, recovery, education, and business."

© Alex Livesey Cristiano Ronaldo at the Euros 2024

"I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so and they will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects," Ronaldo said.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo announce he got married on his YouTube channel?

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have been together for eight years but have never gotten married—at least not according to what they've told the public. The couple has sparked rumors of engagement since 2019 but has never confirmed it.

Through the years, Rodriguez has been photographed wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand. While that has always been a clue that maybe they tied the knot behind the scenes, his latest ad added more fuel to the speculation.

© Getty Images

On Monday, July 29, the soccer star starred in an ad for the fitness brand Whoop, where he called Rodriguez his "wife." While giving a tour of his impressive home gym, he explained, “When I’m not training in the club, I like to work with my wife at home so I can push her, and she can push me too.”

They share five living children after tragically losing their son Angel dos Santos Aveiro during childbirth in 2022. Rodriguez is the biological mother to their daughters, Alana Martina, 6, and Angel's twin, Bella Esmeralda, 2, but considers Ronaldo’s other three children her own.

© @cristiano Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

The soccer legend welcomed his oldest, Cristiano Jr., on June 17, 2010, but never revealed his mother's identity. She chose to keep her identity confidential, and he has been his exclusive guardian since his birth.