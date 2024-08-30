Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Georgina Rodriguez celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo's latest achievement following impressive record
Georgina Rodriguez celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo's latest achievement following impressive record

She proudly placed a diamond medal on Cristiano's lapel, featuring a square cut in the center.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
AUGUST 30, 2024 1:23 PM EDT

Georgina Rodríguez is excited to celebrate another achievement of her partner, Cristiano Ronaldo. This week, the fan-favorite athlete received an important recognition in the Champions League, where he was honored as the league's top scorer with 183 games and 140 goals.

Georgina shared a special message and praised his skills. She also posted multiple photos, posing with him in Montecarlo, Monaco. "Congratulations to the best scoreboard in the history of the #championsleague," Georgina wrote, holding the award in her hands. "You deserve the best in the world, my love. We love you," she added. 

© GeorginaRodriguez/Instagram

Georgina and Cristiano wore color-coordinated looks, looking elegant for the occasion. The sportsman wore a black suit with a white shirt and tie, and his partner posed in a white minidress paired with a stunning diamond necklace and matching earrings. 

© Instagram

She proudly placed a diamond medal on Cristiano's lapel, featuring a square cut in the center. She also showed off her green diamond ring, which was known to be a gift she received after the birth of one of her daughters. 

© Instagram

Together at the peak of success; Cristiano and Georgina have decided to open the doors of their home and share more about their personal lives with their fans and followers.

Just a few days ago, the footballer followed in her partner's footsteps on social media by opening his YouTube channel. In record time he gained one million followers and obtained a plaque for the milestone, which he proudly shared with his children Eva, Mateo, Alana, and Bella. So far, Cristiano has more than 52 million subscribers. 

