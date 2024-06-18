Georgina Rodriguez celebrates Cristiano Jr’s birthday; ‘My big boy’

Georgina Rodriguez is celebrating Cristiano Jr’s birthday. In an Instagram post, Rodriguez celebrated her stepson’s birthday, making the day special despite the fact that his father, Cristiano Ronaldo, is off to Germany playing the UEFA Euro.

Rodriguez shared a photo and a video an Instagram post, showing herself and Cristiano Jr swimming with dolphins and smiling for the cameras. The video shows the moment when Cristiano Jr is surprised by Rodriguez and his siblings, Alana Martina, Bella Esmeralda, Eva, and Mateo, who all greet him and hand him some birthday presents. Cristiano Jr and Rodriguez hug near the end of the video, with him thanking her for the sweet gesture. He is celebrating his 14th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my big boy,” wrote Rodriguez in the caption. “I love you to the moon and back.”

Rodriguez and Ronaldo have been together for years

More about Ronaldo and Rodriguez’s family

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together for years, first meeting in 2016. The two made their debut as a couple in 2017, and have raised their family together, with Rodriguez revealing that she’s always loved children.

“I’m very family oriented, I love kids, nature and animals,” she said to our sister publication, HOLA! Spain. “I like to surround myself with those who inspire me to be a better person every day and who have good energy.”

Earlier this year, Ronaldo celebrated Mother’s Day by tributing the most important women in his life, sharing photos alongside Rodriguez, and his mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro. “Happy Mother’s Day to the best in the world,” he captioned the post.