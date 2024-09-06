Kim Kardashian uses her legal skills to write a YouTube contract for Saint West

Kim Kardashian is putting her legal knowledge to use in her family. She announced on Tuesday that she has entered into an "exclusive contract" with her 8-year-old son Saint West, allowing him to become a YouTuber. The mom of 4 encouraged her 360M IG followers to follow him, sharing photos of the contract.

Signed by Saint West, Kim wrote a contract filled with rules. Learning from the past social media antics of Mason Disick, who famously leaked information about the family online, the first rule read, "I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information."

The billionaire also added a protection clause for his older sister, North West, who is apparently back in the home studio recording music after releasing "Talking" with her dad, Ye. "I am not allowed to film while North is recording music," it read.

Kim made sure he didn't have full publishing rights either and made sure an adult had to approve before he ever presses publish. "I must show my mom or guardian all my videos before I post them," it read. Plus, if he's asked to delete a video - he must comply. "I give permission to any grown-up if mom says to delete my videos for any reason," it outlines.

Like any breached contract, there are consequences, and he will have to either make his page private or delete it altogether.

The mommy plug seems to be working. When Kim shared the screenshot, Saint only had 813 followers, and he had 11.4k at the time of the publication. As for the content he's posting, he's posted 14 videos that are mainly video gameplay. He also shared a vlog of him and a friend playing games and having fun at Dave and Buster's.

Kim also shares North, 11, Chicago West, 6, and Psalm West, 5. So far, only Saint and North have social media, with North sharing a TikTok account with her mom called Kim and North, where they often share dancing videos.