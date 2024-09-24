Anitta, Belinda, Eva Longoria and all the Latinas modeling for L'Oreal Paris show 'Walk Your Worth'

The fashion show celebrated beauty, confidence, and women's empowerment. Held at the iconic Palais Garnier, also known as the Opera National de Paris, it was set against the backdrop of Paris' rich artistic history, merging the elegance of the venue with the brand's modern, progressive values.

The vibrant fashion and bold makeup looks on the runway were part of the Women Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection, which captured the cutting-edge trends and artistry of the season.



