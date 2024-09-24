Anitta, Belinda, Eva Longoria and all the Latinas modeling for L'Oreal Paris show 'Walk Your Worth'

L'Oréal Paris kicked off Paris Fashion Week with its annual "Walk Your Worth" fashion show, which took center stage at the historic Palais Garnier on September 23, 2024. The event, a celebration of empowerment and beauty, brought together the brand's renowned ambassadors and global fashion icons.
Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, and many other celebrities, including Bethenny Frankel, Viola Davis, and Camila Cabello, gracing the runway were among the star-studded lineup.
Latina luminaries stood out, radiating elegance and confidence in the "Walk Your Worth" show. Mexican pop star Belinda, Brazilian singer Anitta, Cuban-American sensation Camila Cabello, Colombian model Daniella Álvarez, and Mexican actress Renata Notni were the standout figures walking the runway.
Their presence highlighted L'Oréal's ongoing commitment to diversity, celebrating women from different cultural backgrounds.
Latina Icons Shine Bright
Eva Longoria, a longtime L'Oréal ambassador, was at the forefront of the Latina representation, dazzling in a white dress. Her runway moment was full of joy and power, as she gestured playfully towards the audience, embodying the "Walk Your Worth" message of inner strength.
Brazilian top model Luma Grothe was another highlight. She strutted the catwalk in a stunning look that combined chic leather with a sensual yet commanding silhouette. Her presence, alongside her fellow Latinas, brought a global flavor to the show, representing the fierce confidence of women worldwide.
Anitta, known for her bold style and musical talent, turned heads in a sultry ensemble that highlighted her fierce persona. She exuded boldness and strength as she walked with poise.
Anitta, who walked the runway while recording a selfie video of the moment, captured everyone's heart after stopping to help Belinda, who took a tumble in the middle of the catwalk.
A Celebration of Empowerment
The fashion show celebrated beauty, confidence, and women's empowerment. Held at the iconic Palais Garnier, also known as the Opera National de Paris, it was set against the backdrop of Paris' rich artistic history, merging the elegance of the venue with the brand's modern, progressive values.
The vibrant fashion and bold makeup looks on the runway were part of the Women Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection, which captured the cutting-edge trends and artistry of the season.