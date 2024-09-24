Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Eva Longoria walks the runway© Arnold Jerocki

empowerment and beauty

Anitta, Belinda, Eva Longoria and all the Latinas modeling for L'Oreal Paris show 'Walk Your Worth'

The show was part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection

Shirley Gomez
Senior Writer
SEPTEMBER 24, 2024 10:49 AM EDT

L'Oréal Paris kicked off Paris Fashion Week with its annual "Walk Your Worth" fashion show, which took center stage at the historic Palais Garnier on September 23, 2024. The event, a celebration of empowerment and beauty, brought together the brand's renowned ambassadors and global fashion icons. 

(L-R) Indian actress and model Aishwarya Rai, Brazilian actress Tais Araujo, British model Cara Delevingne, US top model Kendall Jenner, Brazilian top model Luma Grothe, Indian actress and singer Alia Bhatt and Ethiopian actress and top model Liya Kebede acknowledge the applause at the end of the presentation for L'Oreal Paris show "Walk Your Worth" as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at Palais Garnier (Opera national de Paris) opera house, in Paris on September 23, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)© JULIEN DE ROSA

Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, and many other celebrities, including Bethenny Frankel, Viola Davis, and Camila Cabello, gracing the runway were among the star-studded lineup.

Camila Cabello walks the runway during "Le DÃ©filÃ© L'OrÃ©al Paris â Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)© Lyvans Boolaky

Latina luminaries stood out, radiating elegance and confidence in the "Walk Your Worth" show. Mexican pop star Belinda, Brazilian singer Anitta, Cuban-American sensation Camila Cabello, Colombian model Daniella Álvarez, and Mexican actress Renata Notni were the standout figures walking the runway.

© JULIEN DE ROSA

Their presence highlighted L'Oréal's ongoing commitment to diversity, celebrating women from different cultural backgrounds.

Eva Longoria walks the runway during "Le DÃ©filÃ© L'OrÃ©al Paris â Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)© Arnold Jerocki

Latina Icons Shine Bright

Eva Longoria, a longtime L'Oréal ambassador, was at the forefront of the Latina representation, dazzling in a white dress. Her runway moment was full of joy and power, as she gestured playfully towards the audience, embodying the "Walk Your Worth" message of inner strength.

Brazilian top model Luma Grothe presents a creation for L'Oreal Paris show "Walk Your Worth" as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at Palais Garnier (Opera National de Paris) opera house in Paris on September 23, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)© JULIEN DE ROSA

Brazilian top model Luma Grothe was another highlight. She strutted the catwalk in a stunning look that combined chic leather with a sensual yet commanding silhouette. Her presence, alongside her fellow Latinas, brought a global flavor to the show, representing the fierce confidence of women worldwide.

Anitta walks the runway during "Le DÃ©filÃ© L'OrÃ©al Paris â Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for L'OrÃ©al Paris)© Kristy Sparow

Anitta, known for her bold style and musical talent, turned heads in a sultry ensemble that highlighted her fierce persona. She exuded boldness and strength as she walked with poise.

Belinda Peregrin walks the runway during "Le DÃ©filÃ© L'OrÃ©al Paris â Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for L'OrÃ©al Paris)© Kristy Sparow

Anitta, who walked the runway while recording a selfie video of the moment, captured everyone's heart after stopping to help Belinda, who took a tumble in the middle of the catwalk.

A Celebration of Empowerment

The fashion show celebrated beauty, confidence, and women's empowerment. Held at the iconic Palais Garnier, also known as the Opera National de Paris, it was set against the backdrop of Paris' rich artistic history, merging the elegance of the venue with the brand's modern, progressive values. 

The vibrant fashion and bold makeup looks on the runway were part of the Women Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection, which captured the cutting-edge trends and artistry of the season.


