Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024: Cher, Tyla and LISA make history as first-ever all-women performers

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 musical lineup is a historic moment that will make you feel excited and proud. For the first time in its 24-year history, the American lingerie, clothing, and beauty retailer will feature its first-ever all-women performers. This is a significant step forward in the entertainment industry and a celebration moment.

The event's headline performances feature some of the most iconic and globally renowned artists. Cher, the K-Pop sensation and solo artist LISA, and the Grammy award-winning musician Tyla are not just performers, they are exceptional talents. These artists will share the runway with top supermodels, delivering a show that will leave you impressed and eager for the highly anticipated return of the iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.



© Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret CHER

In a statement shared with HOLA! USA, the company informed that Victoria's Secret "has always been synonymous with fashion and entertainment," adding: "We are thrilled to reintroduce this iconic entertainment property with all the glamour, wings, fashion, and musical entertainment our customers know and love—with our values and brand mission of today at the forefront."

The headliners

Cher, an iconic and multi-award-winning artist known as the 'Goddess of Pop,' will make a special appearance at the highly anticipated return of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday, October 15th. Her involvement is expected to bring an unmatched level of entertainment and prestige to the event, which is renowned for its combination of high fashion and celebrity performances.

"It's a woman's world, so it's understood that you can’t have a fashion show without the mother of fashion herself—@Cher!" the company wrote on social media.

Recognized for integrating her dynamic persona into her work and her innovative approach to pop and R&B, Tyla will play a crucial role in this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show's renowned entertainment, glamour, and fashion extravaganza. By showcasing her cultural background in her profession, the Johannesburg native is at the forefront of the South African Ampiano genre.

Her platinum hit single 'Water' has amassed hundreds of millions of streams, garnered 5 million global 'creates' on TikTok, and subsequently facilitated her first GRAMMY win. Additionally, the single achieved the highest debut on the U.S. Billboard 200 Albums Chart for a female African soloist this year.

© Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret Tyla

LISA, a prominent member of the globally successful group BLACKPINK and a breakout solo artist, will play a crucial role in the upcoming show. Hailing from Thailand, LISA has made a significant global impact and set numerous records as a solo artist. Her single "Money" holds the record for the longest charting single by a solo female K-Pop artist on the Billboard Hot 100 US and U.K. Singles charts.

© Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret LISA

Additionally, she has broken multiple Guinness World Records, including being the most-followed K-Pop artist on Instagram with 104 million.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show hiatus and VS Collective

In 2019, L Brands, the former parent company of Victoria's Secret, canceled the annual fashion show. In 2021, Victoria’s Secret initiated a rebranding effort to distance itself from the male gaze and its traditional association with "sexy." On Wednesday, June 16th, 2021, The New York Times reported that the company was abandoning its iconic wings and "fantasies" in favor of featuring seven accomplished women known for their achievements.

The group of women included soccer professional Megan Rapinoe; actress Priyanka Chopra; Eileen Gu, a Chinese American freestyle skier, biracial plus-size model, and inclusivity advocate Paloma Elsesser; Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech; Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampaio and journalist Amanda de Cadenet. The group was called the “VS Collective” and advised the brand, appeared in ads, and promoted it on Instagram.