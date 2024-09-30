Kendall Jenner looks stunning in red bikini and chainmail dress in latest photoshoot

Kendall Jenner looks stunning in red. The model, who continues to make headlines during her latest appearances at Paris Fashion Week, has been booked and busy not just with her personal projects and her family's reality show, but also with her latest fashion and beauty campaigns.

The model is the face of Tory Burch's new fragrance, and her new photoshoot is all about "the perfect balance of sensuality and strength," as shared by the brand. Kendall can be seen posing in a red bikini top, a red bodycon, and a chainmail dress.

© Instagram/Tory Burch

Kendall previously showed her preference for the color, posing in a red bikini during one of her vacations before her hairstyle transformation. The behind-the-scenes clips of the photoshoot show the model posing with the fragrance.

© MERT AND MARCUS FOR TORY BURCH

“She knows who she is and she’s fearless," Burch stated. "She is an entrepreneur and a role model for so many people, and that was important to me." Apart from having a tight schedule, Kendall has been spending quality time with her family, and it seems she is not focused on dating for now.

© Instagram

Kendall's love life: Is she still interested in Bad Bunny?

A close source to the model revealed the reason behind her decision to stop dating Bad Bunny, despite seemingly going strong in their relationship.

“She wants to stay single for now," an insider said to Us Weekly, adding, “Kendall isn’t ready to be tied down at the moment and is enjoying this era.” The insider went on to say that they are "still friendly but have taken a step back and aren’t dating.”