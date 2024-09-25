The real reason Kendall Jenner stopped dating Bad Bunny despite getting serious in their relationship

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seemed to be going strong in their relationship after rekindling their romance back in May 2024. The pair made headlines after being spotted together, which would mark the start of their love after a brief break when the model and the singer stopped dating in December 2023.

The pair looked very much in love, most recently during their romantic date in June when they visited the Louvre Museum in Paris. "It's like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out. They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again," a source said to People at the time.

© The Grosby Group Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's matching looks

But it seems like their attraction for each other was not enough, as they decided to call it quits again. Now, a different source has revealed to Us Weekly the real reason why the model wanted to put an end to their relationship.

“She wants to stay single for now,” the source said to the publication, adding, “Kendall isn’t ready to be tied down at the moment and is enjoying this era.” The insider went on to say that they are "still friendly but have taken a step back and aren’t dating.”

© GettyImages

“[They] were more serious after their short break, but it ultimately didn’t work out long term," the insider said, explaining that Kendall “decided she wanted space.”

It was also reported that Benito is back on the dating app Raya. Meanwhile, Kendall was spotted reconnecting with her ex-boyfriend Devin Booker but she appears to be taking things slow and has been focusing on her professional career and family life.