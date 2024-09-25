Ben Affleck is moving to his new mansion months after splitting from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is embarking on a new chapter as a divorcee! The actor just moved out of his rental property to his recently bought $20M pad. Affleck acquired his new mansion after splitting from Jennifer Lopez in early 2024. The singer filed for divorce two years after tying the knot at a lavish wedding in Georgia. Lopez has not released any statements regarding the split. Still, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the motive for their divorce.

An insider revealed that Jennifer struggled with Affleck's moods and emotions. Lopez "did spend a lot of time making sure Ben was happy and had everything he needed," said a source to PEOPLE. The way she cared for him was almost childlike," they continued. Friends constantly reminded her that she was not responsible for his feelings. He's very moody and dark at times. Jennifer appreciates life in another way. She's very grateful for everything."

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

A new life in Brentwood

Ben and Jennifer found a new buyer for the home they bought after getting married; however, it is reported that the unknown buyer has "pulled out of escrow" after the sudden passing of a family member.

© The Grosby Group Ben Affleck was seen moving out of his home, with a moving truck spotted departing from the property as he prepares for a new chapter.

Despite the hiccup, Affleck hired a moving company and began his journey. Recent images show trucks at the actor's rental property, and a removal person was captured moving boxes, rugs, mirrors, and the rest of Ben's belongings into the vehicle.

Ben Affleck moves out his rental property

While the former couple is trying to move on and live separate lives after their failed relationship, they still share some spaces, including their office building in L.A. Recent updates indicate that complications have emerged in the ongoing divorce proceedings. Despite sharing a workplace, the two individuals have avoided running into each other. However, a potentially awkward situation was narrowly avoided when both parties were in their respective offices.

Affleck and Lopez were seen leaving the building within minutes of each other. Observers noted that JLo left first, with Ben following 15 minutes later. The high-profile couple, who have not been seen together recently, are now the focus of reports discussing the potential challenges stemming from the absence of a prenuptial agreement.

To help them navigate this difficult situation, the former couple tapped to a powerhouse attorney. According to reports, famed celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser, who has been behind several high-power divorces, including two out of three of Kim Kardashians, will guide the pair in this process.

According to TMZ insiders, Wasser has been working with them for months. The outlet shared photos of the high power attorney at their WeHo office building.